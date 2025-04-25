Kanye Admits To Underaged Incest With Male Cousin, Not Everyone is Loving 'Sinners,' Black Woman Abandon Shannon Sharpe, Fox News Host Clapped For Distasteful Whoopi Goldberg Joke, Lizzo Reveals How She Lost All That Weight and More Entertainment News From The Week

Vogue definitely blessed the fashion-obsessed with this year’s Met Gala issue. First, they gave us not one, but four covers featuring some of the most influential Black male style stars in the game. And it only gets better when you get into the pages, with impeccably styled pics of beautiful Black people, including Lakeith Stanfield, Ayo Edibiri and Tyson Beckford. But there is one photo that fans just can’t stop looking at, and it has stirred up lots of conversation about whether or not there was some sort of spark behind the scenes. - Angela Johnson Read More