Kanye Admits To Underaged Incest With Male Cousin, Not Everyone is Loving 'Sinners,' Black Woman Abandon Shannon Sharpe, Fox News Host Clapped For Distasteful Whoopi Goldberg Joke, Lizzo Reveals How She Lost All That Weight and More Entertainment News From The Week

Entertainment

Kanye Admits To Underaged Incest With Male Cousin, Not Everyone is Loving 'Sinners,' Black Woman Abandon Shannon Sharpe, Fox News Host Clapped For Distasteful Whoopi Goldberg Joke, Lizzo Reveals How She Lost All That Weight and More Entertainment News From The Week

A collection of our best posts of the week in entertainment.

Image for article titled Kanye Admits To Underaged Incest With Male Cousin, Not Everyone is Loving &#39;Sinners,&#39; Black Woman Abandon Shannon Sharpe, Fox News Host Clapped For Distasteful Whoopi Goldberg Joke, Lizzo Reveals How She Lost All That Weight and More Entertainment News From The Week
Photo: Ronald Martinez (Getty Images), Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM (Getty Images), Monica Schipper (Getty Images), TikTok/Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Arturo Holmes (Getty Images), Instagram, Monica Schipper (Getty Images), Presley Ann/Getty Images for Out.com / equalpride (Getty Images), Paras Griffin (Getty Images), Getty Images, Image: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver (Getty Images)
Kanye Admits to Underaged Incest With Male Cousin and Social Media is Appalled...But Still Divided

Image for article titled Kanye Admits To Underaged Incest With Male Cousin, Not Everyone is Loving &#39;Sinners,&#39; Black Woman Abandon Shannon Sharpe, Fox News Host Clapped For Distasteful Whoopi Goldberg Joke, Lizzo Reveals How She Lost All That Weight and More Entertainment News From The Week
Photo: Ronald Martinez (Getty Images)

Just when you thought Kanye “Ye” West couldn’t shock you any more outrageous tweets, it seems the “Donda” rapper had to get something else off his chest. But unlike his previous rants about anti-Semitism, Jay-Z and Beyoncé or himself as a “Nazi,” West just revealed a tragic secret. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Not Everyone is Loving ‘Sinners’...These Folks Break Down Where the Film Goes Wrong, But Do They Have a Point?

Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton and Ryan Coogler
Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM (Getty Images)

Ryan Coogler’s highly anticipated horror adventure “Sinners” had a strong opening weekend. The film grossed $45.6 million domestically and $61 million worldwide, beating out “A Minecraft Movie” to top the box office. The movie’s global debut total is the most any original movie has earned during its opening weekend in the entirety of the 2020s so far. It even scored an impressive 98% with Rotten Tomatoes’ critics and 97% approval from viewers. - Angela Wilson Read More

Lizzo Finally Reveals Just How She Lost All That Weight, and It’s Not What You Think

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 05: Lizzo attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 05, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Photo: Monica Schipper (Getty Images)

Lizzo is a true champion for embracing body positivity and celebrating her beautiful curves. Since 2023, the singer has lost 16% of her body fat and is finally opening up about her journey to getting there. - B.Kadijat Towolawi Read More

Black Women To Shannon Sharpe: ‘Bruh, You’re on Your Own. Not Our Fight!’

TikToker user @themuthaof3, Shannon Sharpe, TikTok user @theglassvault
Photo: TikTok/Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Shannon Sharpe was hit with a $50 million dollar civil lawsuit from a woman claiming he raped her, physically abused her, and even threatened to kill her. The woman, listed in court documents as Jane Doe, also accused Sharpe of using physical force on her and inflicting emotional distress. Not long after the bombshell lawsuit made headlines, Sharpe claimed the suit is a total “shakedown” on Instagram. He promised to “be open, transparent and defend myself because this isn’t right.” Sharpe went on to say he believes there’s one man at the center of the civil suit, and that’s Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, who he alleges targets Black men. - Angela Wilson Read More

Lil Uzi Vert Rushed to NYC Hospital, Here’s What We Know

Image for article titled Kanye Admits To Underaged Incest With Male Cousin, Not Everyone is Loving &#39;Sinners,&#39; Black Woman Abandon Shannon Sharpe, Fox News Host Clapped For Distasteful Whoopi Goldberg Joke, Lizzo Reveals How She Lost All That Weight and More Entertainment News From The Week
Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)

Fans are sending prayers and well wishes after Lil Uzi Vert was unexpectedly rushed to the hospital. The rapper was taken to a local New York City hospital after paramedics arrived at his hotel. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Fox News Host Makes Distasteful Whoopi Goldberg Joke, Black Internet Claps Back

Whoopi Goldberg attends the ninth annual LOVE ROCKS NYC benefit concert For God’s Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 06, 2025 in New York City.
Image: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver (Getty Images)

Fox News is at it again. On Wednesday, Whoopi Goldberg, host and moderator of “The View,” gave her thoughts about one of the Trump administration’s reported plans to address declining birth rates in this country, and some hosts on the cable news network were not happy about what she said. - Jared Alexander Read More

Rapper Dody6 Featured on Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX,” Now Homeless and Blames Lamar

Image for article titled Kanye Admits To Underaged Incest With Male Cousin, Not Everyone is Loving &#39;Sinners,&#39; Black Woman Abandon Shannon Sharpe, Fox News Host Clapped For Distasteful Whoopi Goldberg Joke, Lizzo Reveals How She Lost All That Weight and More Entertainment News From The Week
Photo: Instagram, Monica Schipper (Getty Images)

It’s a tale we’ve all heard before in the music industry: an up and coming artist gets a feature from one of the biggest musicians in the world which instantly catapults their career to higher heights. But in the sad case of California rapper Dody6, a co-sign from one of the best rappers alive, Kendrick Lamar, didn’t go as expected. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Dwayne Wade Allowed One Person To Stay By His Side During Cancer Treatment, But It Wasn’t His Wife

Image for article titled Kanye Admits To Underaged Incest With Male Cousin, Not Everyone is Loving &#39;Sinners,&#39; Black Woman Abandon Shannon Sharpe, Fox News Host Clapped For Distasteful Whoopi Goldberg Joke, Lizzo Reveals How She Lost All That Weight and More Entertainment News From The Week
Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Out.com / equalpride (Getty Images)

NBA Hall of Fame star Dwayne Wade said there was only one person he could bring into the hospital room when he emerged from surgery while battling kidney cancer back in 2023. Surprisingly, his choice was not his wife, actress Gabrielle Union. Instead, it was someone who’s known him his entire life. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Before You Go Falling in Love With Morris Chestnut’s Son, There’s Something You Should Know...

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Morris Chestnut speaks onstage during the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Since making his big screen debut in 1991's “Boyz N the Hood,” Morris Chestnut has been certifiably fine. And while we would never diminish the talent of the actor who has blessed us with memorable performances on the big and small screens, including “The Best Man” series and “Reasonable Doubt,” we have to admit it doesn’t take much to get us to tune in to something he’s featured in. - Angela Johnson Read More

Yara Shahidi and Aaron Pierre Spark Dating Rumors After Vogue Photoshoot

Image for article titled Kanye Admits To Underaged Incest With Male Cousin, Not Everyone is Loving &#39;Sinners,&#39; Black Woman Abandon Shannon Sharpe, Fox News Host Clapped For Distasteful Whoopi Goldberg Joke, Lizzo Reveals How She Lost All That Weight and More Entertainment News From The Week
Photo: Getty Images

Vogue definitely blessed the fashion-obsessed with this year’s Met Gala issue. First, they gave us not one, but four covers featuring some of the most influential Black male style stars in the game. And it only gets better when you get into the pages, with impeccably styled pics of beautiful Black people, including Lakeith Stanfield, Ayo Edibiri and Tyson Beckford. But there is one photo that fans just can’t stop looking at, and it has stirred up lots of conversation about whether or not there was some sort of spark behind the scenes. - Angela Johnson Read More

