Yara Shahidi and Aaron Pierre Spark Dating Rumors After Vogue Photoshoot

Vogue definitely blessed the fashion-obsessed with this year’s Met Gala issue. First, they gave us not one, but four covers featuring some of the most influential Black male style stars in the game. And it only gets better when you get into the pages, with impeccably styled pics of beautiful Black people, including Lakeith Stanfield, Ayo Edibiri and Tyson Beckford. But there is one photo that fans just can’t stop looking at, and it has stirred up lots of conversation about whether or not there was some sort of spark behind the scenes.

Photos of actors Aaron Pierre and Yara Shahidi are getting lots of attention across every social media platform as fans try to figure out what to do with all of that beautiful Blackness.

Real Life Love?

Some online are saying they want to see the 30-year-old Pierre and 25-year-old Shahidi in love in real life, arguing that the “Black-ish” and Grown-ish“ star is a much better match for the guy who brought his beautiful Black family to the “Mufasa: The Lion King” movie premiere than singer-actress Teyana Taylor, who posted a sexy photo dump with the British actor from an Oscars after party with the caption, “Oscar night in black & white, no grey area, 🤍.”

“Nah this look like potential husband and wife 😭 Teyana n him look like a fling,” wrote someone on Instagram.

Others were quick to cosign on TikTok, and were ready to do what they need to bring the pair together.

“Manifesting this relationship for them both. Two. gorgeous, intelligent, and talented individuals,” wrote someone.

Check out some behind the scenes footage from the shoot here and see for yourself:

Can We At Least Get a Movie?

But if Pierre and Shahidi don’t end up together, some who saw the pictures said they’d settle for seeing the two to work together on the big screen.

“I know they’re not an actual couple, but can we at least get a movie with them?” asked @medina.akinsanya on TikTok. “Because this picture... they just look too good together.”

She even doubled down in another post, sharing her ideas for a potential plot – think: “The Notebook” with a little bit of comedy. Her commenters are already here for it.

“Yess it would give 90s feels,” wrote someone.