Kanye Admits to Underaged Homoerotic Incest and Social Media is Appalled...But Still Divided

Just when you thought Kanye “Ye” West couldn’t shock you any more outrageous tweets, it seems the “Donda” rapper had to get something else off his chest. But unlike his previous rants about anti-Semitism, Jay-Z and Beyoncé or himself as a “Nazi,” West just revealed a tragic secret.

The rapper shared that his new song called “COUSINS” is “about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady,” he said on X. According to West, his cousin’s conviction happened only a few years after Ye told him “we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore,” he continued.



West went on to partially blame himself: “it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.” He ended the tweet declaring, “My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d**k till I was 14.”

As you can expect, the internet was shocked by the “All of the Lights” rapper’s admitted incestuous relationship with his cousin. Many folks shared their sympathies with the rapper. @cvnttwister wrote “I’m so sorry for him and the parties involved, I hope he was able to seek out help in regards to that situation and has come to terms, whatever that may be, with it.”

Some folks continued to show West love after the heaviness of his tweet. @scytharme, said “This is childhood trauma not to be taken lightly” after tweeting “Idk how anyone could laugh at this.” Another user, @mac2ill, agreed saying it “takes a lot of courage to say this.” But on the other side of X, users had more jokes to share than anything else.

“Pope Francis dies and the world immediately starts collapsing,” @growing_daniel tweeted. @TheCensoredRock didn’t have words to say about Ye’s tweet. Instead, he just posted this meme:

@Holeyfield85 responded saying “That’s enough Mr. West, please no more today.” Some people think Ye is simply trolling everyone, as he’s known to do. @PaAlaki1 said “This man will say anything to get attention.”

User, @doublecuppme, tweeted “I have a cousin that’s bipolar schizophrenic and when I tell you them people will make up memories and stories and truly believe it.” Another user said this is a “cry for help.” @TorranceMcClell wrote “Kanye West’s cry for help has potentially reached a tipping point.”

Despite Ye’s appalling tweet, fans like @LuhSergeant were focused on the music. He tweeted saying, “this is honestly such a raw version of ye i don’t think we’ve seen since Donda.”