Tina Knowles Gives Halle Bailey Relationship Advice With Just This One Word

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Halle Bailey attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

It's been said that the best way to get over someone is with someone else. And in case you haven't been paying attention, it looks like Halle Bailey is doing just that. Last week, we told you that photographers caught the singer-actress getting up close and personal with producer Scott Bridgeway while the two were on a romantic vacation in Italy. Bailey, who was clearly having the time of her life with her new bae, took the time to post pictures of herself in a bathing suit with a beautiful Italian backdrop in a post she captioned, "keep swimming."

Her sexy photo dump got nearly 12 million views on X and lots of love from commenters who were happy to see the new mom finally put ex DDG in the rear view and have a good time. But the internet has zeroed in on one comment Bailey got from one of their favorite moms, Tina Knowles.

https://twitter.com/HalleBailey/status/1940463549375205621

That's right, in a mic drop moment, Bey's mom, left a comment on Bailey's IG post of the pic that pretty much sums up what all of her fans are feeling right now, writing simply, "Forward" with a heart emoji. Social media is loving the powerful message of support Mama Tina sent to the young star with just one word.

"Every girl needs a mother like Tina Knowles," TikTok creator NeverStopwtihShari said in a post. "Even though it was a simple comment, y'all know as a mother exactly what she means because she wrote 'forward love.'"

She went on to say that while several members of DDG's camp have spoken out on his behalf saying negative things about Bailey, this comment from Tina Knowles is the perfect clap back.

"Tina Knowles' comment on her picture is more powerful than all of the people DDG has had say something," she added.

https://www.tiktok.com/@neverstopwithshari/video/7522853348781853982?q=tina%20knowles%20to%20halle%20bailey&t=1751904734300

Commenters agreed and think Mama Tina's word will go a long way to silence some of the hate that has been coming Bailey's way.

"I think the comments about her on major social media outlets will begin to die down. Nobody goes toe to toe with Ms. Tina Knowles lbs," wrote someone.