The Late Ananda Lewis’ Son’s Father, Who Shares a Special Connection to Will Smith, Just Shared a Touching Tribute

Fans who grew up watching Ananda Lewis on MTV and BET are still mourning her untimely passing at age 52. But her loss is felt even more deeply by the family she left behind, including her son Langston and his father, Harry Smith. Harry, and his twin sister Ellen, are the younger siblings of actor-rapper Will Smith.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

In a July 6 Instagram post, Harry Smith shared what he said is one of his favorite pictures of the television personality – one taken moments after she gave birth to their 14-year-old son Langston at home. In his post, Smith called Lewis "the most attentive and loving mother" he'd ever met and took time to thank those who have sent their love and support to him and his son since she passed away in June after a battle with breast cancer.

"Our family has experienced a catastrophic loss that is difficult to even describe," he wrote.

Smith, who is the CEO of production and distribution company Smith Global Media, went on to praise Langston for how he's handled such a difficult loss at a young age.

"Throughout this entire journey, he’s been strong, poised, and somehow has maintained the open and kind heart that Ananda and I have been blessed to nurture and witness for so many years," he wrote.

He got even more love in the comments, with words of support from all corners of the internet, including Sheila E. and DJ Jazzy Jeff, who wrote "Sending Love to you all H Man" on the post.

Smith ended his post with a special thank you to Ananda for the time they shared.

"Ananda, thank you for all that we’ve shared and experienced over the years, both good and bad. I’ve grown in ways I could’ve never imagined. We love you and miss you dearly! Rest in Peace 🙏🏽🕊️" he wrote.