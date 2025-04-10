Lizzo Breaks Her Silence on the Real Reason She Stepped Away From Her Career

Don’t call it a comeback. After a year long break from the public eye, Lizzo is returning to the limelight with new music, a sharpened focus, and absolutely no room for any negativity. Following the wave of headlines in August 2023, when three backup dancers accused her of sexual harassment, the four-time Grammy Award winner decided to silence to noise and break away.

In a recent episode of the On Purpose podcast with Jay Shetty, the pop star revealed that her break wasn’t about running, but was intentional. “I had planned on being off cycle — that means you’re not in the media, you’re not doing interviews, your album cycle is done,” she explains. “At the exact same time, I was like, ‘I’m going on a vacation. I’m gonna be in Japan. I’m going to Kyoto and be in the woods and disappear.’ I also had a huge scandal come out.” Despite the controversy, Lizzo emphasized that it was a much-needed time away to “protect her peace.”

Finishing her sabbotical, it was time to do her “big one” by creating new music. “I stepped foot back in America and walked into the studio and have been in the studio since October 2023,” she recalled. Spending a year in the studio, she birthed her upcoming album, “Love In Real Life,” a project she titled before creating it. “And I think the best, most simplest answer as to why I am back now is ‘cause my album’s done. This is my job, you know, I am a musical artist,” the “Truth Hurts” singer shared.

Before the music, she had time to heal. “I had my first panic attack ever. I was in the car coming home from the airport and was like, ‘Something’s wrong with my chest.’ I’ve dealt with anxiety for years, but this felt different.” The musical star turned inward, using sound bowls, journaling, meditating, and exercising leading to her recovery. As the conversation deepened, Lizzo opened up about her intention with her “weight release” journey — what she defined as a mental reframe that’s more than physical transformation.

In a candid moment with her boyfriend, Myke Wright, Lizzo had a revelation. “ ‘Oh my gosh I lost five pounds and he was like, ‘Where did it go?’ ” Understanding words have power, a simple question sparked a realization: she didn’t lose anything — she wanted to “win.”

The 36-year-old declared how she’s “the author of my story.” And from that moment on, she recognized the power she holds.