15 Black Beloved Celebrities Who Seem Supremely Out of Touch Lately

In a world where social media has become the town square and fans expect their faves to be tapped into the culture, it’s become increasingly easy to spot when a celebrity misses the mark. Whether it’s an eyebrow-raising take or a full-on PR disaster, some of our beloved Black stars have given us moments that made us collectively roll our eyes and say, “Wait…what?” And in this current era where accountability is often just a tweet away, being out of touch can cost you more than just side-eyes—it can shift how the public sees you entirely.

Advertisement

Here recently, a few famous names have shown signs that they’re no longer in sync with the culture that once championed them. Whether it’s confusing political commentary or outdated social stances, these celebs remind us that fame doesn’t always come with cultural fluency.

So it’s in that vein that we thought we’d give a quick rundown of a handful of our faves who’ve appeared a little out of touch lately—intentionally or not. Keep reading to get into the puzzling goodness!