Marvin Sapp Turns Viral Controversy Into A Song — But Not Everyone's Praising Him
Entertainment

15 Black Beloved Celebrities Who Seem Supremely Out of Touch Lately

From Gayle King and her less than stellar space trip to Jonathan Majors and his press tour, let's take a look at a few folks who we need to wake up!

By
Shanelle Genai
Keke Palmer attends Vanity Fair and Instagram’s Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood Party at Bar Marmont on February 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach (Getty Images)

In a world where social media has become the town square and fans expect their faves to be tapped into the culture, it’s become increasingly easy to spot when a celebrity misses the mark. Whether it’s an eyebrow-raising take or a full-on PR disaster, some of our beloved Black stars have given us moments that made us collectively roll our eyes and say, “Wait…what?” And in this current era where accountability is often just a tweet away, being out of touch can cost you more than just side-eyes—it can shift how the public sees you entirely.

Here recently, a few famous names have shown signs that they’re no longer in sync with the culture that once championed them. Whether it’s confusing political commentary or outdated social stances, these celebs remind us that fame doesn’t always come with cultural fluency.

So it’s in that vein that we thought we’d give a quick rundown of a handful of our faves who’ve appeared a little out of touch lately—intentionally or not. Keep reading to get into the puzzling goodness!

Gayle King

Gayle King

Gayle King attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

Why Folks Think She’s Out of Touch: After Gayle King became part of the first all-female crew to travel to space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket this week, her trek was met with criticism for its high cost and environmental impact, with some questioning the necessity of such ventures during global economic challenges. Unfortunately, King’s defense of the flight—which emphasized the trip’s scientific objectives and potential benefits for Earth, and it being inspire women and girls—fell on deaf ears as many felt she was missing the bigger issue.

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors speaks during the Special Screening of “Magazine Dreams” at The London Hotel on March 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (Getty Images)

Why Folks Think He’s Out of Touch: Jonathan Majors faced significant backlash for what many perceive as a disingenuous “redemption tour” following his 2023 conviction for misdemeanor assault and harassment. His appearances on notable Black media platforms like the Sherri Shepherd show and Keke Palmer’s podcast were heavily criticized for lacking accountability and awareness. Folks online are still taking issue with Majors’ repeated comparisons of his new partner, Meagan Good, to Coretta Scott King—a reference he had previously used to admonish his white accuser Grace Jabbari—as manipulative and tone-deaf, further fueling skepticism about his sincerity.

Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd attends Netflix’s “Survival Of The Thickest” Season 2 Premiere at DGA Theater on March 26, 2025 in New York City.
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Why Folks Think She’s Out of Touch: Speaking of Sherri Shepherd, she had to ward off criticism after hosting Majors on her talk show, where she became emotional discussing his performance in Magazine Dreams—despite his recent conviction for misdemeanor assault and harassment. Her display of empathy was in sharp contrasted to her previous comments Megan Thee Stallion for wearing a revealing gown at the 2025 Oscars after-party. At the time, Shepherd expressed concern over the influence such attire might have on young women. The juxtaposition of her supportive stance toward Majors and her critique of Megan’s fashion choices led to accusations online of inconsistency and harsh words on her approach to accountability and empowerment.​

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Neilson Barnard for Vanity Fair (Getty Images)

Why Folks Think She’s Out of Touch: Though Keke Palmer may be our favorite play cousin, she was raked over the coals recently after it was announced that Jonathan Majors would be an upcoming guest on her podcast, “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.” The teaser clip showed Palmer and Majors engaging in lighthearted banter, which many found inappropriate given the serious nature of his convictions. Social media users were also quick to highlight the irony, noting Palmer’s own allegations of abuse against her former partner, and questioned her decision to provide a platform for Majors. Following the outcry, the episode was pulled but neither Palmer nor the podcast network issued a public statement regarding the change.

Hakeem Jeffries

Hakeem Jeffries

U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks to the press during his weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol on April 10, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Photo: Kayla Bartkowski (Getty Images)

Why Folks Think He’s Out of Touch: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries continues to face growing criticism from within the Democratic Party over his leadership approach in the current political climate. Some progressive candidates have expressed reluctance to support Jeffries as Speaker while some constituents note their frustration over what they perceive as a lack of decisive action from Democratic leaders.

Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad attends the 2024 Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s opening night gala at New York City Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: John Nacion (Getty Images)

Why Folks Think She’s Out of Touch: While Rashad’s recent focus has been on her new Broadway play “Purpose,” her recent comments about what women should wear and how they dress on “The Breakfast Club” garnered immediate backlash. And while some might’ve understoon where she was coming from, for the most part folks online weren’t here for her allegedly still trying to push respectability politics in 2025.

Kanye West

Kanye West

Kanye West attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer for The Recording Academy (Getty Images)

Why Folks Think He’s Out of Touch: In the past three months alone, Kanye West’s pattern of inflammatory behavior, anti-Semitic and racist comments, and derogatory posts continues to draw widespread condemnation. Not only has it alienated his fans and collaborators, but it’s also resulted in professional setbacks. What’s more is that his controversial stunts have left many music lovers questioning his place in the culture and whether or not his voice is one we really need anymore.

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne performs onstage during Revolve Festival 2025 at Cavallo Ranch on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California.
Photo: Greg Doherty for Revolve (Getty Images)

Why Folks Think He’s Out of Touch: Lil Wayne’s open disappointment over not being selected to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans sparked confusion and anger from some fans earlier this year after it became clear it seemed to be all about entitlement versus who really met the moment in pop culture. As a result, folks online were no longer rocking with the “A Milli” rapper and wished he’d just move on from the non-issue.

Tyrese

Tyrese

Tyrese Gibson attends the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party at Laya Restaurant on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Phillip Faraone for MACRO (Getty Images)

Why Folks Think He’s Out of Touch: Sigh, where do we begin? Between Tyrese’s emotional online rants, questionable public behavior during legal battles, and tone-deaf social commentary, folks online can’t help but wonder what exactly is going on with the talented singer. Though we won’t deny his musical talent or acting onscreen, his recent social media antics often make him seem disconnected from reality and leave fans wishing that he’d just log off and focus on the art.

Drake

Drake

Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
Photo: Carmen Mandato (Getty Images)

Why Folks Think He’s Out of Touch: Thanks to his recent rap beef with Kendrick Lamar, Drake’s status as one of hip-hop’s biggest names stands on shaky ground. With him roping in legalities instead keeping things in the booth, many felt he violated hip-hop’s unspoken code, where hip-hop heads are expected to settle scores with bars, not cease-and-desist letters. As a result, the 6 God is now having to battle accusations of being out of touch with the culture.

Ice Cube

Ice Cube

Ice Cube is honored with a hand and footprint in cement ceremony at TCL Chinese Theater on April 15, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Tommaso Boddi (Getty Images)

Why Folks Think He’s Out of Touch: It’s no secret why folks might think Ice Cube is out of touch. Thanks to his 2020 rollout of the “Contract with Black America” and discussions with the Trump administration, many saw it as betrayal to the community and the culture that ignored the broader context. A rap legend turned political question mark, his moves continue to leave fans wondering whose playbook he’s really following.

Marvin Sapp

Marvin Sapp

Marvin Sapp speaks during the 2025 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards at Flourish Atlanta on April 03, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI (Getty Images)

Why Folks Think He’s Out of Touch: After a resurfaced video of Sapp instructing ushers to “close the doors” during a fundraising moment at a church in Baltimore went viral, critics on social media labeled the incident a “holy hostage situation,” questioning the ethics of his tactics. And although he tried to explain his methods and intentions on numerous occasions and interviews, the controversy escalated with Sapp revealing he received death threats and harassment, prompting increased security at his church.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

Why Folks Think He’s Out of Touch: Earlier this year, fans expressed disappointment in Snoop’s decision to perform at President Donald Trump’s inauguration event. Many were quick to call out his previous criticisms of the president and the artists who performed when he was elected the first time. However, in response to the backlash (which included a loss of over 500,000 Instagram followers) Snoop defended his actions by emphasizing love over hate and Trump’s 2021 pardon of his Death Row Records co-founder, Michael “Harry-O” Harris. Yet and still, for somebody who once had a whole lot to say about it beforehand, the about face was truly astounding.

