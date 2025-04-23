Lizzo Finally Reveals Just How She Lost All That Weight, and It's Not What You Think

Lizzo is a true champion for embracing body positivity and celebrating her beautiful curves. Since 2023, the singer has lost 16% of her body fat and is finally opening up about her journey to getting there.

On Tuesday, the “Good As Hell” artist took to her TikTok, chatting about her weight loss journey and crediting her success to cutting out certain foods from her diet, notably removing Starbucks and coffee altogether.

She emphasized focusing on the “calories in versus calories out” method and has swapped sugary breakfasts for “super savory” meals to start her day. Her fans could not resist asking what she eats daily. In a TikTok video, she shares a video of some of her go-to meals, showing a bowl of jerk bison balls, peas, rice, and cabbage while singing and being excited about her meal.

Lizzo has been vocal on social media and in interviews, referencing this as a “weight release journey” as she is mindful that words can be translated as toxic language that negatively impacts her fan base. The “2 Be Loved” artist reminds her followers early on that the ultimate goal is to improve one’s mental health.

“I’ve always loved moving my body. I always loved working out,” she said in a May 2023 TikTok video. “Once I started working out for mental health, to have balanced mental health or endorphins, so that I don’t look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself, and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind, not my body.”

When Lizzo shared her transformation with social media, some followers began to question if she was using Ozempic, the FDA-approved prescription drug for people with Type 2 diabetes that became popular in Hollywood, to aid her weight loss.

The “Truth Hurts” artist immediately shut down the comments, posting a carousel of posts of her smiling for Instagram while the viral “Django Unchained” audio played “It’s like a reward,” she said. The post showed a caption, “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit.”