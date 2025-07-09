Why Trinity is Pissed Off at Wimbledon Announcers, and How Her Dad Dennis is Involved

MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 19: Trinity Rodman, girlfriend of Tennis Player Ben Shelton of USA attends his semi-final match against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina on day eight of the BMW Open at MTTC IPHITOS on April 19, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for BMW)

At just 23, Trinity Rodman has more than made a name for herself. The professional soccer player represents both the Washington Spirit and the United States Women's National Team which won a gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

Despite all of her accomplishments, some people, including Wimbledon announcers, can't help but focus on her relationship with her famous father, former NBA star Dennis Rodman. Now she wants to put everyone on notice: When talking about her, keep her dad's name out of your mouth.

Rodman has frequented the All England Club to support her boyfriend, tennis star Ben Shelton, who is currently playing in Wimbledon. The two have become a sports power couple since they went IG official in March 2025 with a shot of them getting cozy in an elevator. And Trinity has been in the stands for her man at every match, sitting with Shelton's parents and sister.

https://www.tiktok.com/@espnw/video/7483174264263314734?q=trinity%20rodman%20ben%20shelton%20hard%20launch&t=1752075733478

But in a July 7 post on her Instagram Stories, she had a short and sweet message for the Wimbledon announcers who spotted Rodman in the stands and brought up her father, who won five NBA championship rings in his career.

"[For] Ben's matches, he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad… my dads not even in MY life no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don’t even want him talked about during mine. It's his and his loved ones' moment. Thank you," she wrote.

Rodman has been outspoken about being estranged from her father, who split from her mother, Michelle Moyer, when Trinity was a toddler. She remembers only seeing him a few times a year, even though they lived in the same city.

"He's a person. He's not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else,” she told the "Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper in a December 2004 interview.

The soccer star also used her IG post to set the record straight with the announcers who just can't seem to get her name right.

"For those who don't know, my name is TRINITY, not Tiffany," she wrote.