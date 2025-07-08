OutKast’s Big Boi Mourns The Death of His Uncle “Moonie” In Tragic Shooting

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Big Boi performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

It’s been a tragic loss for Big Boi (Antwan André Patton) and his family after his uncle Remoin “Moonie” Patton, 62, was shot in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 16th, according to The Daily Mail.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

Police have described the incident as a road rage incident after Patton was shot on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard after getting in an argument with another driver. Following the shooting, Patton’s car crashed into a house, where he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to PEOPLE.

Chris Walker, who had not been in the house during the crash, said to WSB-TV (Atlanta, Georgia, television station affiliated with ABC) that the car drove up the front porch of the home and crashed into the front wall. “I’m like, ‘What the heck happened to my place that I’m staying now?’ I never thought it would be this property.”

In a statement with WSB-TV, Big Boi shared how the death has affected his family:

“Everybody who knows Uncle Moonie heart aches. He wasn’t just my uncle, he was Unc to all that met him. A moment of rage has in totally pierced the heart of my family forever.”

Police have arrested two people in connection with Patton’s death. 32-year-old Janisha Crumbley was arrested on June 20 and charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal, according to The Mirror US. She was released on a $30,000 bond on June 22, per PEOPLE.

Also arrested was Jabyrion Crumbley, who turned himself in on July 2 at Fulton County Jail. The 18-year-old was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and has been in custody without bond since July 4, per The Mirror US.

Since the passing of his uncle, Big Boi has shared a video montage tribute on Instagram to honor his uncle with the caption:

“Long Live Uncle Moonie… Miss ya Unc. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”

Friends and fans expressed their love and condolences for Big Boi and his family in the comments.