Rapper Dody6 Featured on Kendrick Lamar's "GNX," Now Homeless and Blames Lamar

It’s a tale we’ve all heard before in the music industry: an up and coming artist gets a feature from one of the biggest musicians in the world which instantly catapults their career to higher heights. But in the sad case of California rapper Dody6, a co-sign from one of the best rappers alive, Kendrick Lamar, didn’t go as expected.

If you listened to Lamar’s “GNX” album, then you probably heard Dody’s voice on track five, “hey now.” The up and coming rapper soared into national spotlight after making the album cut. “Who the f**k I feel like? I feel like Joker / Harley Quinn up in the cut with a blower,” he rapped before trading bars with the Grammy Award winner.

The album debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard charts and practically carried the rap world into the new year. But while Lamar was performing records from “GNX” on the Super Bowl halftime stage, Dody was reportedly going broke. The rapper, who’s a member of the Rolling 40s Crip subset in L.A., took to social media to share some life updates.

“I lost my house, n***a. I’m homeless,” he revealed in a live video. “I fell down. I’ma bounce back up though. Watch this.” Dody went on to say his feature on “hey now” didn’t change much in his real life. “That f*****g song with Kendrick ain’t change s**t. The f**k is that changing,” he asked.

Billboard reported after “GNX” dropped, Dody6's streaming numbers actually went up 110 percent by December. Unfortuantely, the momentum wasn’t enough for Dody to live off of. “I’m still from 40s. I’m still over here... You act like a n***a got a million dollars for that s**t,” he continued before adding, “only thing a n***a got is some clout and f**k clout!”

Dody wouldn’t be the first artist who’s career didn’t take off after an A-list feature. And sadly, there’s even more to Dody’s story. YouTuber Adam22, who previously interviewed the rapper on the “No Jumper” podcast, took to socials to share messages between the two men. “Bro post I’m on meth... idgaf,” Dody apparently texted Adam. He then sent another message to the YouTuber saying, “Post Dody is on meth and say k dot is a b***h ain’t tapping in.”

In response, some fans online said Dody didn’t make the most of his feature, unlike Azchike and SZA who are both featured on “GNX.” @KeiveyMcFly wrote, “Smh life is all about how you use opportunities man.” Another user, @LoveIsback24, tweeted “Dody6 lost his child, is homeless and is on drugs, he needs serious help.”

The rapper hasn’t given up his dreams of making it big, however. He continues to tease new music on his Instagram. News of Dody’s homelessness comes on the heels of Lamar beginning his “Grand National” tour alongside SZA.