Vogue's 'Met Issue' is One of the Boldest and Blackest Ever

As fashion lovers gear up for the Met Gala, Vogue just gave Black folks an extra special pre-show treat. The magazine’s May issue has been dubbed the “The Met Issue,” in honor of one of the year’s most highly-anticipated events.

Beverly Johnson Reflects On Naomi Sims Encouraging Words, 50 Years Since Gracing Vogue Cover CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Beverly Johnson Is Celebrating 50 Years Since Historic Vogue Cover, Plus Naomi Sims' Unforgettable Words To Her

Vogue pulled out all of the stops shooting four fabulous covers featuring a few of this year’s Gala co-chairs, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams and Colman Domingo.

The 2025 Gala dress code, “Tailored for You,” is inspired by the Costume Institute’s exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The exhibit explores the best of Black men’s style from the 18th century to today, which is why Vogue could not have picked four finer cover models than these guys.

As their images make their way across the Black internet, people are literally losing their minds over all of this melanin.

Check the covers out for yourself here:

TikToker @simplysimone gushed over all of the gorgeous guys in her video.

”Lewis Hamilton is giving straight up James Bond,” she said. “In the years I have been watching the Met, I’ve never been this excited like I am for this year.”

TikTok creator @just_liketeezus paid tribute to Colman Domingo’s modern twist on classic Dandy style.

“Maya Angelou would have wrote a beautiful poem about you,” she said in her video.

But some of the best reactions have come from A$AP Rocky’s cover. The rapper, who was styled by Law Roach, shot his spread in and around his native Harlem, including the home of legendary poet Langston Hughes. Fans are of Rocky’s style left lots of love in the comments of a behind the scenes video Vogue posted on TikTok.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥 I love black ppl! We are so fly!,” wrote someone in the comments.