Fox News Host Makes Distasteful Whoopi Goldberg Joke, Black Internet Claps Back

Fox News is at it again. On Wednesday, Whoopi Goldberg, host and moderator of “The View,” gave her thoughts about one of the Trump administration’s reported plans to address declining birth rates in this country, and some hosts on the cable news network were not happy about what she said.



Tucker Carlson Might Be Gone But Fox News Remains a Cesspool of Hate CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Tucker Carlson Might Be Gone But Fox News Remains a Cesspool of Hate

Tucker Carlson Might Be Gone But Fox News Remains a Cesspool of Hate CC Share Subtitles Off

English Tucker Carlson Might Be Gone But Fox News Remains a Cesspool of Hate

On the episode, the EGOT-winner said that she is “incredibly insulted” by that proposal. “Clearly they don’t know how women’s bodies work,” she said to her co-hosts on the talk show. “I don’t know what $5,000 is supposed to do.”

Advertisement

Julie Banderas, a host on Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” was offended by Goldberg’s comments for some reason. She asked the audience on her show, “Isn’t she lovely?” after playing the clip from “The View” earlier that day, and then continued saying it’s “such a shame she’s not a mother.”

Advertisement

She added, “I feel like she would have been the best role model. Thank god she did not do IVF, because I don’t think she’d find somebody to actually physically impregnate her, is what I’m trying to get at there.”

Advertisement

Naturally, the internet was not here for Banderas’ comments, in part because they were incredibly unprofessional, but more that they were factually inaccurate. As many social media users were quick to point out, Goldberg not only has a daughter, but she also has grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Advertisement

One user on X, formerly known on Twitter, asked, “Are they dumb? Whoopi has a child and grandkids.” Another wrote in a post, “idc that it’s 2025 and public discourse has deteriorated everywhere but talking like this on national cable tv should still get you fired.”

Advertisement

Others were quick to point out that all it takes is a quick google search to find that Goldberg is mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. To make matters worse, no one else on the Fox News panel corrected Banderas after her comments. Later in the episode, she awkwardly attempted to clarify, saying that she was “joking.” She added, “She has one kid, but, I mean, I don’t know. We don’t know much about that person.”