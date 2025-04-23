Lil Uzi Vert Rushed to NYC Hospital, Here's What We Know

Fans are sending prayers and well wishes after Lil Uzi Vert was unexpectedly rushed to the hospital. The rapper was taken to a local New York City hospital after paramedics arrived at his hotel.

Medical assistance was called to treat a “sick person” on Monday (April 22), according to TMZ. Witnesses at the scene said Uzi — real name Symere Bysil Woods — was escorted out the lobby using a wheelchair and into the back of an ambulance. Sources told TMZ Uzi was conscious when he was wheeled off around 2:30 p.m.

Uzi’s girlfriend, JT of the former rap group City Girls, was reportedly there with him when everything went down. It’s unclear if she was the one who called for the ambulance. A video obtained by TMZ showed the moment Woods was loaded into the back of the ambulance. He was surrounded by security who held black umbrellas up to help protect his privacy.

The “Just Wanna Rock” rapper was eventually taken to the emergency room and kept overnight, according to reports. He was still in the hospital Tuesday (April 23) morning, and it’s unclear when he’ll be released. With all the worry surrounding Uzi’s health, fans and supporters took to social media to share their thoughts and prayers for the rapper.

On X, @FTB2023 wrote “prayers for uzi, used to listen to him all the time.” Another user, @sorawlr, said “this makes me sick man, i really hope everything is okay.” Details concerning Uzi’s current condition or why he was admitted to the hospital remain unclear.

To help ease growing concerns from fans, producer Ike Beatz, who worked with Uzi on several records including “The Way Life Goes,” took to socials to share he has spoken with the Philly rapper. According to him, Uzi is doing “alright.” This comes just one week after another rapper, Lil Nas X, was hospitalized for facial paralysis.