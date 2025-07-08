Gary Coleman’s Ex-Wife Finally Takes Lie Detector Test About His Death, and the Results Are Spooky

Shannon Price (C), ex-wife of actor Gary Coleman, attends an estate court hearing on June 14, 2010 in Provo, Utah. Judge James Taylor of the 4th District Court in Provo, Utah ruled to delay for 48 hours the cremation of the body of Gary Coleman and appointed an impartial 3rd party to watch over the Coleman Estate until a final decision is made. Two different wills for Gary Coleman are being contested in court. (Photo by Stuart Johnson-Pool/Getty Images), Actor Gary Coleman attends the premiere of "Midgets vs. Mascots" during the 2009 Tribeca Film Festival at AMC Village VII on April 25, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

After 15 years since child actor Gary Coleman was taken off of life support by his ex-wife Shannon Price, rumors and speculation surrounding his death have always drawn mixed reviews. Finally Price agreed to take a lie detector test, hoping to clear her name once and for all... but the results are in, and they're not in her favor.

The 42-year-old actor's death was quickly ruled an accident after he suffered a major fall in his Utah home. At the time, Coleman and Price-- now-39 years old-- were divorced but still living together. But in the aftermath of the tragedy, many folks including Coleman's own family and friends suspected Price wasn't telling the entire truth.

A&E’s "Lie Detector: Truth or Deception" series aimed to get to the bottom of it all, but instead of clearing her name, Price's results just raised even more questions. She was asked "Did you physically cause Gary’s fall?" In response, she said "no." She was also asked, "Did you physically cause Gary to fall that day," again responding "no."

But according to the lie detector test, "The results are you failed that exam with deception indicated to those relevant questions," the test administrator said in a clip from the show premiering on July 10. "You failed the exam regarding Gary’s fall."

Immediately, Price claimed the results were "false," maintaining her innocence in regards to her ex-husband's death. She was also asked if she ever "struck" Coleman or withheld help from the "Diff'rent Strokes" actor. Her results came back inconclusive.

Coleman and Price got married in 2007 but divorced one year later. Two years after that, Coleman suffered an intracranial hemorrhage, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. Price was the only witness. The 911 call after Coleman's fall drew side eyes as Price can be heard refusing to follow the operator's instructions to administer help to Coleman.

He was eventually taken to a hospital and placed in a coma. Price pulled the plug just two days later, despite claims from Coleman's ex-girlfriend, Anna Gray, who alleged he "had an advanced healthcare directive where he stated he wanted at least two weeks of care before any plugs were pulled."

After failing the polygraph exam, Price told TMZ, "We were extremely disappointed with the overall experience of both the polygraph testing and dealing with A&E. Many promises were made and not kept."

She continued, "The testing situation was unfair and very uncomfortable, and the testing was performed non-verbally -- which I should have refused. From the beginning, it was apparent they cared more about ratings than finding the truth." The full episode will air on A&E on July 10.