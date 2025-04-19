Oh Lord... Here's Trump's Scariest Executive Orders yet, and They're Worst Than You Can Imagine

With President Donald J. Trump back in the White House, he got straight to business cranking out 26 executive orders, 12 memoranda, and 4 proclamations on his first day. We’re now over 70 days in his second term, and Trump has quadrupled that amount to 103 orders... sheesh.

Many of them, like Trump’s pardoning of all Capitol rioters’ crimes, sent major alerts around the country, but there are others that Americans haven’t been paying attention to... and they should be. Here’s everything you need to know about the most outrageous orders and proclamations signed by the 47th president of the United States so far.