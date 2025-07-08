Hakeem Jeffries Goes Viral For Allegedly Photoshopping This Instagram Photo, But Did He Really…?

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 02: House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), joined by fellow Democrats, speaks out against the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act at a press conference outside of the U.S. Capitol on July 02, 2025 in Washington, DC. House Republicans continue their work to pass the Senate version of The One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act, President Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has been publicly speaking out against President Donald Trump's newly-passed "Big Beautiful Bill" of late. But his latest move has him going viral...but surely not for reasons he's proud about.

Jeffries posted a picture on Instagram of him standing against a park bench with his hands in his pockets while in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York. However, social media users quickly pointed out the bench appeared noticeably warped around his hips and upper thighs sparking speculation the image may have been digitally altered.

The photo has sparked an uproar on social media, with some laughing at the apparent mishap. However, many remain focused on the impact of Jeffries’ historic House speech last week and the political weight it carried.

TikTok user @kelliecorrinneshow even joked that Jeffries should enlist a real New York influencer to help with his photo editing skills next time.

"Hakeem Jeffries, if you're going to be Photoshopping your pictures, you need to get yourself one of these cute little New York City influencer girls," she emphasized. "They will teach you how to properly edit your pictures, because the warp bench is a no go."

Most social media users, however, remained focused on his triumphs from just days earlier, when Jeffries delivered a fiery speech on the House floor during a marathon overnight session, criticizing the "Big Beautiful Bill." While Republicans worked to gather the votes needed for the bill’s final passage, Jeffries did his part to delay the process.

The speech lasted more than eight hours, with some House representatives reportedly falling asleep during the marathon session. Jeffries closed his remarks with a message to the public, stating, "Press on and keep pressing. As I take my seat, I want to say to the American people that no matter what the outcome is on this singular day, we're going to press on."