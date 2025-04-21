Ouch! Watch SZA's Rough Opening Night Incident on Her Tour With Kendrick Lamar

SZA embarked on the “Grand National Tour,” co-headlining with Kendrick Lamar on the tour’s opening night April 19. The first show, hosted in Minneapolis, will continue throughout America and will stop in Europe as the pair venture into their first all-stadium tour.

But despite the U.S. Bank Stadium’s sold-out show, where the two performed both individual sets and their greatest hits together, fans witnessed the “Good Days” singer endure an embarrassing on-stage mishap.

In a video shared online, SZA was singing “Diamond Boy (DTM).” While dancing with one of her backup dancers, the two almost lost their balance. The 35-year-old wrapped her left leg around the dancer’s waist, while her right leg and foot got stuck behind his.

When SZA and the dancer tried to maneuver, they began to lose balance. They managed to catch themselves, ultimately preventing a fall to the floor. “He’s probably fired right now unfortunately,” one viewer wrote in the comments on the now-viral TikTok, while a second added: “I just know she was irked.”

“Nahh don’t blame him ! He better not be fired cause she definitely missed her cue to move her leg, he HELPED HER,” another person said, defending the dancer. Another added: “Her foot was in the way which made him jerk his movement.”

Immediately after the mishap, SZA can be seen rolling her eyes, swinging her hair, and continuing to sing...well, sorta.

Fans couldn’t help but notice that her voice was still playing flawlessly in the background, even when her mouth didn’t match the track during the mishap. Many fans online speculated that “the mic was OFF,” assuming she was lip syncing.

“The mic not being on…lord what happened to SINGERS,” one TikToker penned. “Mic being off is why i cant pay to go to a sza concert, i have friends who went to her concerts and say it wasn’t worth their money spent lol,” one person said. Another viewer wrote: “I knew she didnt sing live.”

SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s next tour stop is at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Wednesday (April 23).