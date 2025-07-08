Is NeNe Leakes Plotting the Ultimate ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Comeback? Here’s the Pipin’ Hot Tea…

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: NeNe Leakes is seen onstage during the "College Hill Cast Meet & Greet" at House Of BET on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Since leaving "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" back in 2020, people have been clamoring for veteran member NeNe Leakes to come back. Though things had been a bit choppy in the years that followed between the OG peach holder and Bravo, it looks like fans may be getting what they want after all. But it just might not be in the way that we think.

For context, Leakes-- one of the original stars of the show-- quickly became a household name thanks to her personality and hilariously shady commentary. As such, she and "RHOA" became synonymous to the point where fans couldn't imagine the show without her as part of the main cast and not just a "friend of the show" who pops up every now and then.

Well, according to a new interview, Leakes shares a similar viewpoint. Speaking on the "Humble Brag" podcast recently, she confirmed that she'd be open to coming back to the show, but not as a "friend."

"I'm not mad at the 'friend' role," she clarified. "I just think, answering your question, if I were to ever step back on that platform and would I be a friend, I really feel like, I don't know that I would be a friend," she said.

She added: "I like the 'friend' role, I like the capacity, I don't have a problem with it at all. I just would think, NeNe, season 1, the first Housewife, and I'm a friend? I don't know."

Now, while I personally understand where she's getting at, coming on a friend could be a fun way to soft-launch her return. Bravo could keep her appearance under wraps and then tease someone major coming back and then do an entire okie-doke on us and say that she's the newest main cast member after the episode airs. This is Hollywood, anything is possible and anything can be worked out and drummed up for the biggest impact. It's what the people have been asking for for years anyway, and everything is figure-out-able.

Tell your people to call Bravo's people, NeNe! This could turn out to be a great opportunity! Besides, isn't that what you said you'd want? The right opportunity and the right amount of money? This could turn out to be the first step in the right direction.