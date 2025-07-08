How Tyler Perry’s Name Was Dropped in Yet Another Sexual Misconduct Claim By One of His Actors

An actor from "The Oval" is sharing some disturbing allegations against a Tyler Perry Studios' executive. And his accusations are as wild as they come.

Braxton Demarco Wells, who played a cult member on the series in 2022, took to Instagram to share a slew of unconfirmed accusations against the studio's Senior Vice President of Scripted Programming, Mark E. Swinton. Wells, who says he's a disabled U.S. Army veteran, alleged he was flown to Georgia under false pretenses and "trafficked across state lines for a role on The Oval," before he was groomed and sexually assaulted by Swinton.

"You abused your position as Vice President of Tyler Perry Studios — a company that claims to stand for faith — to commit unspeakable evil behind closed doors," Wells alleged in a fiery Instagram post. He also called out the media mogul, whom he says "built your empire on the image of a God-fearing man, yet when darkness crept in through your own executive, you chose silence. You retained a predator in your house and helped cover it up, protecting your brand over a broken human life. That’s not faith — that’s fraud. Yahweh Elohim sees all. He is not mocked."

Instagram/@braxtonofficial_

The allegations didn't stop there: Wells posted alleged screenshots from his "own civil attorney to stay away from the police to cover up a felony crime! Very interesting right? Then I have Tyler associates watching me while I’m trying to come out about this trauma? And I still don’t know my rights at this time because I’m at a vulnerable stage. Fleeing the country to stay in Colombia so I can be protected. Genie Elizabeth Harrison you failed me and betrayed me but it’s okay I forgive you!"

Instagram/@braxtonofficial_

"I WILL NO LONGER BE SILENT," he penned in a lengthy Instagram post next to a photo of Perry and Swinton. He even wrote how he spoke out "about this situation way before Derek Dixon!" in another follow-up post. Last month, Dixon, another "Oval" actor, accused Perry of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and retaliation in a $260 million lawsuit filed June 13 in Los Angeles Superior Court, per Deadline.

"They told me to take down the video threaten me and even my own lawyer threaten me while I was trying to go to law enforcement! I post everything on my page for people to read not to glance," Wells claimed. The actor also claims he was "forced to sign" a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) under "mental and emotional stress."

He plans to take legal action for alleged rape, legal malpractice, and emotional distress. The Root contacted Tyler Perry Studios for a statement; as of this writing, neither Perry nor Swinton has publicly addressed Wells' claims.