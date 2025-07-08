All About Mel B’s Stunning Lookalike Little Sister

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 28: Melanie Janine Brown, known as Mel B, walks the red carpet ahead of the Opening Ceremony and the "La Vérité" (The Truth) screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 28, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

As Spice Girl's singer Mel B soaked up all the attention over the weekend thanks to her gorgeous, lavish wedding, her little sister is starting to take centerstage. And when we explain why, you'll more than understand.

As you probably well know by now, Mel B wed hairstylist Rory McPhee in London on Saturday. While there were a handful of famous faces in attendance like super model Cara Delevigne and fellow bandmate Emma "Baby Spice," the main face that's slowly becoming the talk of the town is Mel B's little sister, Danielle Brown. The actress, 44, was a proud sister on the fabulous day, smiling at her sibling's newfound marital bliss as noted by Daily Mail.

However, what most people have pointed out is just how much the two sisters look alike. But who exactly is Brown? Well, per her official Instagram she's a mother of three who's had some success int he acting world. She starred as part of Moulin Rouge as a Parisian dancer and in other projects like "Emmerdale" and "Paradise Heights." She also hosts a podcast titled "Roots & Wings, Raising Teens."

Brown and Mel B's similarities in looks and seemingly jovial relationship is a fresh sight to see considering the fact that the two had had an estranged relationship for years.

As they both detailed in a previous interview with ITV's "This Morning" back in 2019, the two weren't seeing eye to eye for about 10 years after Mel B decided to cut ties with both Brown and their mother after they disapproved of her then-husband Stephen Belafonte. Things came to head when Mel B renewed her vows to Belafonte in Egypt back in 2008 and further bumped heads which resulted in Mel falling out with their father Martin as well. In 2014, their relationship still wasn't better, as noted by a tweet Brown sent out when she found out through one of her sister's coworkers that Mel B was sick with a stomach ulcer.

Fast forward to 2017 and an eventual divorce from Belafonte, Mel B talked about how they managed to salvage their relationship and the true cause behind it all.

"I was in a 10-year marriage. Not the nicest marriage. I got very isolated from friends and family. I was in a coercive and not nice relationship," she said at the time. "One of the things happens is you get cut off from friends and family. It was emotionally traumatic."

Added Brown: A lot of the close friends and people who worked for you got pushed to the side. It was done gradually. We were the last ones to go. Me, my mum and dad."

Now, however, it looks like the two are remaining thick as thieves. Hopefully, with Mel's wedding, it'll be another positive chapter in their relationship.