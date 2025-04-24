Before You Go Falling in Love With Morris Chestnut’s Son, There’s Something You Should Know...

Since making his big screen debut in 1991's “Boyz N the Hood,” Morris Chestnut has been certifiably fine. And while we would never diminish the talent of the actor who has blessed us with memorable performances on the big and small screens, including “The Best Man” series and “Reasonable Doubt,” we have to admit it doesn’t take much to get us to tune in to something he’s featured in.

Chestnut has been married to his wife Pam Byse since 1995. The couple share two children, Grant, born in 1997, and Paige, born in 1998. If you’re doing the math, you’ve probably already figured out that Grant Chestnut is in his late 20s and you’re already doing your Googles to see if he inherited his dad’s good looks.

Well, we’re here to warn you: The guy you’re likely seeing in your search results is not Chestnut’s actual son.

A content creator who goes by @callmesyd21 has amassed over 200,000 followers on TikTok and 160,000 on Instagram, who mostly come by to check out his selfies and drool over how much he looks like Chestnut. But although Syd is an actor, he ain’t getting an invite to the Chestnut family reunion. Although Syd isn’t trying to pretend to be someone he’s not, we’re pretty sure he doesn’t mind the attention.

Check out this clip, which got over five million views and see if you notice a resemblance:

Here is a beautiful picture of the actual Chestnut family. The real Grant Chestnut is on the left.

While you’re Googling, you should know that the O.G. Morris Chestnut has plenty of imposters himself: Check out this TikTok he made about how many fake accounts there are of him out in the world.