What??? This Children's Film Was the True Inspiration Behind Villains in Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners'

They say inspiration can come from anywhere. And director Ryan Coogler, who brought us “Black Panther,” “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed” and more, just proved why that statement is true.

Nia DaCosta On Challenges Directing The Marvels, Ryan Coogler's Advice, & Tips For Young Filmmakers | Securing the Bag CC Share Subtitles Off

English Nia DaCosta On Directing The Marvels, Ryan Coogler's Advice, & Tips For Filmmakers | Securing the Bag

In preparation of the premiere of his new film “Sinners,” Coogler has been making his media rounds giving folks the inside scoop on the horror movie featuring vampires. But before you head to theaters this Friday, you may be interested to learn about one of the major inspirations behind the film.... and no, it’s not “Twilight.”

Advertisement

Coogler broke down the ultimate inspiration during an interview with Straw Hat Goofy, a TikToker known for his film analysis. “So, I’m talking about influences on this movie right here, ‘Sinners,’” Coogler said before revealing it was actually a children’s animated film that served as the main muse.

Advertisement

“You ever seen this movie, ‘Puss in Boots: the Last Wish?’” he asked. “That’s a massive one [influence].” If you’ve never seen it, ‘Puss in Boots’ is a spin-off of Dreamworks’ “Shrek” following the adventures of... you guessed it... Puss in boots, the suave cat known for his fighting skills and his adorably large boots. “The last Wish” is the third movie in the cat’s franchise.

Sinners | Official Trailer 2

“Think about the villain Death,” Coogler continued. “Think about his defining features [the red eyes], think about his demeanor.” In the trailer for “Sinners,” one of the presumed villains can be seen with dark, red eyes and a creepy smile similar to Death in “The Last Wish.”

Advertisement

The director also added film director Louis Gonzales, who previously worked at Pixar and with Coogler on “Black Panther” helped to amplify the connection to animation. “Sinners” will be released in theaters this Friday (April 18). The film, which stars Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton and Jack O’Connell already has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.