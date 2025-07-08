How Tina Knowles Schooled Folks Hating on Beyoncé For Singing the National Anthem on Tour

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Tina Knowles attends the world premiere of Netflix's "The Six Triple Eight" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on December 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix)

Tina Knowles is no stranger to hopping on social media and letting her fans and followers know how she feels or what she's thinking. But one of her latest posts is dedicated setting some haters straight when it comes to her daughter's current tour.

As we've told you, Beyonce has been performing all over the world as a part of her "Cowboy Carter" tour and a major part of her set includes her singing the Star-Spangled Banner. However, as clips of her performing it landed on social media, a handful of folks have taken issue with it and questioning why she'd choose to sing a song that's not truly reflective of the Black American experience and has racist undertones.

Enter Miss Tina on Monday (July 7). In a lengthy post to Instagram -- in which she reposted a video of a Black woman breaking down a different yet significant moment of the tour -- Knowles made it abundantly clear she was tired of the ignorance and haters when it came to her daughter's specific rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner."

Explaining the Black historical reference behind the national anthem, she wrote:

"Did you know that the Star-Spangled Banner that she sings in the show is the rendition done by Jimi Hendrix so many years ago , and that it ends with her lyric , 'I was only waiting for the moment to be free.' Identifying words go up on the screen that says 'never ask for something that is already yours.'

It is truly a bold true statement."

Knowles continued: "But still there are those who just don’t get it and are still asking 'why is she singing the national anthem?' The concert starts off with 'American Requiem' which, if you listen to the lyrics is a tribute to what this country was built on the backs of black and brown people. Please take a listen."

She went on to express how she sometimes feels discouraged because all the work and research that she and her daughter and their team does goes unnoticed and unrecognized, but she was happy that more people are starting to put the clues together.

Knowles also ended her post on somewhat of a hopeful note, saying that one day people will look back on the concert and understand the symbolism and messaging and intent behind it all.

"The hating, the jealousy, the criticizing , the lies , the stupid rumors from people who know nothing about you , seem to be less important this morning. Maybe not now , but one day, our kids and grandkids will look back at this concert," she explained. "Listen to this record and realize all that went into it. They will quote the lyrics and feel a sense of immense pride. 'Those big ideas are buried here.' Aaaaaaamennnnn!!!!!"