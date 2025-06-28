Steve Harvey’s Gorgeous $15 Million Once Owned by Tyler Perry

Steve Harvey speaks onstage during 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on December 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Steve Harvey is one of the best dressed men of his generation, so it can't be shocking he has a mansion just as fly! Back in 2020, he purchased yet another mansion in Atlanta for a whopping $15 million. Now, we're taking a closer look inside.

The home previously belonged to another Hollywood icon Tyler Perry, according to buckhead.com. It's located in one of Atlanta's most prestigious neighborhoods, Buckhead’s Paces, and with amenities like a 70,000 gallon infinity pool, movie theater, gym, spa, wine cellar and more, the place is truly fit for a king. This is what royalty looks like!

A Grand Entrance

When news broke that this multi-million dollar estate had been bought in 2020, rumors quickly circulated as to who would drop $15 million on the crib. After a full time security guard was added at the gates, the public finally learned Harvey was the mystery buyer.

Foyer

The foyer of the home is set with marble floors, two curved staircases and a beautiful crystal chandelier.

Bedrooms

Seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms can be found on the property. This includes the main grounds and the guest house.

First Living Room

The main living room is the perfect place to get some sunlight from the comfort of these ornate couches. With floor to ceiling windows and a grand space like this, you're bound to feel luxurious.

Second Living Room

The mansion has another living room big enough to be the main room. The home sits on a whopping 17-acre plot.

Library

Not only is this home library packed with dark colored paint and wood finishes, but the zebra print flooring and this gorgeous spiral staircase adds to the elegant feel of this library.

Kitchen

Check out this kitchen which is completely decked out in wooden finishes.

Private Study

We're positive Harvey spends a lot of time in this private study. And just look at that fireplace!

Game Room

For the "Family Feud" host, this game room surely comes in handy.

Dining Room

Perry bought this home in 2009. He put it on the market in 2015, and it was then bought by David and Jennifer Turner in 2016, according to buckhead.com. One year later, the couple put the home back on the market.

Home Theater

This home theater is the perfect hang out spot for Harvey and his entire family.

Indoor Spa

For days when you just need to go to the spa but don't want to make the trip, Harvey has an indoor spa which feels like you're in a private oasis.

Wine Cellar

Yup, and he even has a wine cellar!

Infinity Pool

As you can tell, this mansion has beautiful views of the city through his infinity pool and waterfall.

Tennis Court

We don't know if Harvey is a tennis player, but if he ever does pick up the sport, this is surely the perfect place to do so.

Gym

Who doesn't love a state-of-the-art home gym?!

Backyard Views

With plenty of outdoor seating and great views of the infinity pool, this backyard area is a nice spot for hosting.

Aerial Views

Harvey is the 5th-highest paid TV Host according to reports. He earns an annual salary of $44 million.