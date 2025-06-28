Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Steve Harvey’s Gorgeous $15 Million Once Owned by Tyler Perry

With a 70,000 gallon infinity pool to a home theater and wine cellar, Steve Harvey's mansion is one of the most expensive properties in Atlanta, Ga.

By










Published

Steve Harvey speaks onstage during 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on December 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Steve Harvey is one of the best dressed men of his generation, so it can't be shocking he has a mansion just as fly! Back in 2020, he purchased yet another mansion in Atlanta for a whopping $15 million. Now, we're taking a closer look inside.

The home previously belonged to another Hollywood icon Tyler Perry, according to buckhead.com. It's located in one of Atlanta's most prestigious neighborhoods, Buckhead’s Paces, and with amenities like a 70,000 gallon infinity pool, movie theater, gym, spa, wine cellar and more, the place is truly fit for a king. This is what royalty looks like!

A Grand Entrance

Screenshot from Famous Ent.

When news broke that this multi-million dollar estate had been bought in 2020, rumors quickly circulated as to who would drop $15 million on the crib. After a full time security guard was added at the gates, the public finally learned Harvey was the mystery buyer.

Foyer

Screenshot from Famous Ent.

The foyer of the home is set with marble floors, two curved staircases and a beautiful crystal chandelier.

Bedrooms

Screenshot from Famous Ent.

Seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms can be found on the property. This includes the main grounds and the guest house.

First Living Room

Screenshot from Famous Ent.

The main living room is the perfect place to get some sunlight from the comfort of these ornate couches. With floor to ceiling windows and a grand space like this, you're bound to feel luxurious.

Second Living Room

Screenshot from Famous Ent.

The mansion has another living room big enough to be the main room. The home sits on a whopping 17-acre plot.

Library

Screenshot from Famous Ent.

Not only is this home library packed with dark colored paint and wood finishes, but the zebra print flooring and this gorgeous spiral staircase adds to the elegant feel of this library.

Kitchen

Screenshot from Famous Ent.

Check out this kitchen which is completely decked out in wooden finishes.

Private Study

Screenshot from Famous Ent.

We're positive Harvey spends a lot of time in this private study. And just look at that fireplace!

Game Room

Screenshot from Famous Ent.

For the "Family Feud" host, this game room surely comes in handy.

Dining Room

Screenshot from Famous Ent.

Perry bought this home in 2009. He put it on the market in 2015, and it was then bought by David and Jennifer Turner in 2016, according to buckhead.com. One year later, the couple put the home back on the market.

Home Theater

Screenshot from Famous Ent.

This home theater is the perfect hang out spot for Harvey and his entire family.

Indoor Spa

Screenshot from Famous Ent.

For days when you just need to go to the spa but don't want to make the trip, Harvey has an indoor spa which feels like you're in a private oasis.

Wine Cellar

Screenshot from Famous Ent.

Yup, and he even has a wine cellar!

Infinity Pool

Screenshot from Famous Ent.

As you can tell, this mansion has beautiful views of the city through his infinity pool and waterfall.

Tennis Court

Screenshot from Famous Ent.

We don't know if Harvey is a tennis player, but if he ever does pick up the sport, this is surely the perfect place to do so.

Gym

Screenshot from Famous Ent.

Who doesn't love a state-of-the-art home gym?!

Backyard Views

Screenshot from Famous Ent.

With plenty of outdoor seating and great views of the infinity pool, this backyard area is a nice spot for hosting.

Aerial Views

Screenshot from Famous Ent.

Harvey is the 5th-highest paid TV Host according to reports. He earns an annual salary of $44 million.

