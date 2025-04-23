Black Women To Shannon Sharpe: 'You're on Your Own. Not Our Fight!'

Shannon Sharpe was hit with a $50 million dollar civil lawsuit from a woman claiming he raped her, physically abused her, and even threatened to kill her. The woman, listed in court documents as Jane Doe, also accused Sharpe of using physical force on her and inflicting emotional distress. Not long after the bombshell lawsuit made headlines, Sharpe claimed the suit is a total “shakedown” on Instagram. He promised to “be open, transparent and defend myself because this isn’t right.” Sharpe went on to say he believes there’s one man at the center of the civil suit, and that’s Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, who he alleges targets Black men.

But fans online aren’t so convinced its a race issue — at least not this go ‘round. Black Twitter, and TikTok for that matter, is bursting with commentary encouraging Black folks to stand down because it simply isn’t our fight.

“Oh no Shannon Shay Shay Joe-Netta Sharp! Don’t come over here bothering the Black people now! You was over there playing in snow like you couldn’t get pneumonia,” one TikToker said.

He went on to “write a song on the spot” to “hopefully get you though all your trouble and pain.” He rapped: “How many times do we gotta tell you how this sh*t go? / Y’all so quick to give these white b*tches the money and the fame / Leave the Black women to handle the trauma and the pain.”

TikTok user @themuthaof3 said, “Sistas, this not our fight. Absolutely not.” She also called out how the woman allegedly wanted Sharpe’s “baby gravy” via text messages.

“I thought y’all don’t ignore no more red flags or its only red flags in Black women, huh? ... And you just steady gon’ on with it? You should’ve run when she wanted a dog collar around her neck!” She added the caption: “Shannon sharp this is not for us sistas good luck though.”

Another TikTok creator said: “You cannot convince me that Shannon Sharpe doesn’t let those non-Black women call him the N-word for fun. Because what do you mean, that you, Shannon Sharpe allowed a non-Black woman to say, ‘I want you to put a big Black baby in me?’ And you continued to engage with her?! The conversation, the relationship should have ended right there because, what do you mean?”

She described how the former Denver Broncos’ player “clearly have his preference, but... it’s giving self hate.”

Another TikToker posted a picture of a white rabbit, a subtle dig at “snow bunnies,” slang for a Black man’s white girlfriend, with a Stephen A. Smith meme.

Smith says in the clip, “I’m here to tell you right now, we don’t care. We don’t care!” with the caption: “Pov: Blk Women minding our business regarding Shannon Sharpe Snow bunny case” with a laughing emoji.

Black Twitter even noted how Mo’Nique tried to warn him about messing with young women on “Club Shay Shay” back in October 2023.

“You betta take yo old ass and get somebody to love you! ... He need him an old fat gal who can bake good cakes, make some smothered turkey wings, who gone rub his feet at the night time and have a sip of his cognac to make him feel better about himself when he come home at night.” The comedian cautioned him that he doesn’t need “no 26-year-old girl, you don’t need no 36-year-old girl.”

Sharpe enthusiastically replied: “I do!” Welp.