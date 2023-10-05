Black Artists That Should Perform at The Sphere

The Irish rock band U2 became the first act to perform in Las Vegas’ newest concert venue, The Sphere. What makes this space so special is that it is created to look like a giant planetarium where the screens cause the audience to be immersed in the visuals. According to CNN, the LED wraparound screens are the largest in the world. While U2 is a great band, we would like to see Black artists take the stage and express their creativity inside the globe-like structure! Here are out picks!
Usher
Usher’s reemergence into pop culture makes him one of the most in-demand performers for this kind of space! His Las Vegas residence has shown the range of his creativity and a level of entertainment that could fill the enormous room.
Beyoncé
If you’ve ever been to a Beyoncé concert or watched videos of her performances then you know that there’s no such thing as a bad seat at her shows. Her creativity with set designs and visuals on the screens is captivating, perfect for The Sphere!
John Legend
What could be a more mesmerizing experience than John Legend singing his heart while playing the piano in this globe-like venue. The smoke machine, landscape images, and dimmed lights would be a great vibe.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat will soon begin her Scarlet Tour, and we are all curious about how the set design will be. If it’s anything like her featured performances at Coachella, award shows, or even her funky music videos, then there would be no better place for her to perform but The Sphere! Can you imagine the Planet Her visuals on that huge screen?
Janet Jackson
Do we really have to explain why Janet Jackson is perfect for this place? No, but here we go. Janet Jackson’s energy on stage would be fantastic amongst a huge crowd! I’m sure the visual would be super interesting!
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar’s artistry would give concertgoers an immersive experience! His storytelling could be a gorgeous way to incorporate some visuals.
Tyler the Creator
Tyler the Creator famously had interactive stages! He is a master at using every element to transport his audience.
Solange
Solange’s siren-like voice and calming music would send concertgoers to a new dimension!
Silk Sonic
Anybody else miss Silk Sonic? Because we do! The Sphere would be the perfect venue for the duo to reunite. Their aesthetic could translate beautifully in that space.
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige would give the performance of a lifetime in the Sphere, with a combination of ballads and bopping around the stage with her knee-high boots.
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys, similar to John Legend, would put on a lovely, simple show while sitting at her piano!
Chloe x Halle
Chloe and Halle’s voices are that of angels! They are one of the most unique duos of our current time and could give fans a heavenly time in The Sphere.
SZA
SZA’s current SOS Tour has a gorgeous water scene! This image on a huge screen with her melodic voice wavering amongst the crowd in the background would be an unforgettable experience.
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X is a born entertainer! If you’re looking for a concert with themes, dancing, and energy bouncing off of the walls, then Lil Nas X would be a perfect fit for a Sphere concert.
The Weeknd
The Weeknd is known for his elaborate concerts! If you remember his Super Bowl performance, then you know that he choreographs his show to be an immersive experience.
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae is all about brightness, fun, and intellectual lyrics that still get you moving! The screens could be filled with a mixture of textures, colors, and imagery that would fully encapsulate her explosive energy.
Jhene Aiko
A concert by Jhene Aiko would be full of sound bowls, harps, and calming music. The ethereal images on the huge screens would be breathtaking!