Black Artists That Should Perform at The Sphere

Entertainment

Black Artists That Should Perform at The Sphere

Usher, John Legend, Silk Sonic, and more Black artists are who we want to see perform in Las Vegas' new hottest venue!

By
Amira Castilla
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Black Artists That Should Perform at The Sphere
Photo: Kristy Sparow / Contributor (Getty Images), Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images), Gilbert Flores / Contributor (Getty Images)

The Irish rock band U2 became the first act to perform in Las Vegas’ newest concert venue, The Sphere. What makes this space so special is that it is created to look like a giant planetarium where the screens cause the audience to be immersed in the visuals. According to CNN, the LED wraparound screens are the largest in the world. While U2 is a great band, we would like to see Black artists take the stage and express their creativity inside the globe-like structure! Here are out picks!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 19

Usher

Usher

Image for article titled Black Artists That Should Perform at The Sphere
Photo: Kristy Sparow / Contributor (Getty Images)

Usher’s reemergence into pop culture makes him one of the most in-demand performers for this kind of space! His Las Vegas residence has shown the range of his creativity and a level of entertainment that could fill the enormous room.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 19

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Image for article titled Black Artists That Should Perform at The Sphere
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

If you’ve ever been to a Beyoncé concert or watched videos of her performances then you know that there’s no such thing as a bad seat at her shows. Her creativity with set designs and visuals on the screens is captivating, perfect for The Sphere!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 19

John Legend

John Legend

Image for article titled Black Artists That Should Perform at The Sphere
Photo: Derek White / Stringer (Getty Images)

What could be a more mesmerizing experience than John Legend singing his heart while playing the piano in this globe-like venue. The smoke machine, landscape images, and dimmed lights would be a great vibe.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 19

Doja Cat

Doja Cat

Image for article titled Black Artists That Should Perform at The Sphere
Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Staff (Getty Images)

Doja Cat will soon begin her Scarlet Tour, and we are all curious about how the set design will be. If it’s anything like her featured performances at Coachella, award shows, or even her funky music videos, then there would be no better place for her to perform but The Sphere! Can you imagine the Planet Her visuals on that huge screen?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 19

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson

Image for article titled Black Artists That Should Perform at The Sphere
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Do we really have to explain why Janet Jackson is perfect for this place? No, but here we go. Janet Jackson’s energy on stage would be fantastic amongst a huge crowd! I’m sure the visual would be super interesting!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 19

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar

Image for article titled Black Artists That Should Perform at The Sphere
Photo: Christopher Polk / Contributor (Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar’s artistry would give concertgoers an immersive experience! His storytelling could be a gorgeous way to incorporate some visuals.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 19

Tyler the Creator

Tyler the Creator

Image for article titled Black Artists That Should Perform at The Sphere
Photo: Christopher Polk / Contributor (Getty Images)

Tyler the Creator famously had interactive stages! He is a master at using every element to transport his audience.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 19

Solange

Solange

Image for article titled Black Artists That Should Perform at The Sphere
Photo: NBC / Contributor (Getty Images)

Solange’s siren-like voice and calming music would send concertgoers to a new dimension!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 19

Silk Sonic

Silk Sonic

Image for article titled Black Artists That Should Perform at The Sphere
Photo: John Esparza / Contributor (Getty Images)

Anybody else miss Silk Sonic? Because we do! The Sphere would be the perfect venue for the duo to reunite. Their aesthetic could translate beautifully in that space.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 19

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige

Image for article titled Black Artists That Should Perform at The Sphere
Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor (Getty Images)

Mary J. Blige would give the performance of a lifetime in the Sphere, with a combination of ballads and bopping around the stage with her knee-high boots.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 19

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys

Image for article titled Black Artists That Should Perform at The Sphere
Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)

Alicia Keys, similar to John Legend, would put on a lovely, simple show while sitting at her piano!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 19

Chloe x Halle

Chloe x Halle

Image for article titled Black Artists That Should Perform at The Sphere
Photo: Lester Cohen / Contributor (Getty Images)

Chloe and Halle’s voices are that of angels! They are one of the most unique duos of our current time and could give fans a heavenly time in The Sphere.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 19

SZA

SZA

Image for article titled Black Artists That Should Perform at The Sphere
Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)

SZA’s current SOS Tour has a gorgeous water scene! This image on a huge screen with her melodic voice wavering amongst the crowd in the background would be an unforgettable experience.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 19

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X

Image for article titled Black Artists That Should Perform at The Sphere
Photo: Kristy Sparow / Contributor (Getty Images)

Lil Nas X is a born entertainer! If you’re looking for a concert with themes, dancing, and energy bouncing off of the walls, then Lil Nas X would be a perfect fit for a Sphere concert.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 19

The Weeknd

The Weeknd

Image for article titled Black Artists That Should Perform at The Sphere
Photo: Samir Hussein / Contributor (Getty Images)

The Weeknd is known for his elaborate concerts! If you remember his Super Bowl performance, then you know that he choreographs his show to be an immersive experience.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 19

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae

Image for article titled Black Artists That Should Perform at The Sphere
Photo: Mickey Bernal / Stringer (Getty Images)

Janelle Monae is all about brightness, fun, and intellectual lyrics that still get you moving! The screens could be filled with a mixture of textures, colors, and imagery that would fully encapsulate her explosive energy.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 19

Jhene Aiko

Jhene Aiko

Image for article titled Black Artists That Should Perform at The Sphere
Photo: Steve Jennings / Contributor (Getty Images)

A concert by Jhene Aiko would be full of sound bowls, harps, and calming music. The ethereal images on the huge screens would be breathtaking!

Advertisement

19 / 19