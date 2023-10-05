Black Artists That Should Perform at The Sphere

The Irish rock band U2 became the first act to perform in Las Vegas’ newest concert venue, The Sphere. What makes this space so special is that it is created to look like a giant planetarium where the screens cause the audience to be immersed in the visuals. According to CNN, the LED wraparound screens are the largest in the world. While U2 is a great band, we would like to see Black artists take the stage and express their creativity inside the globe-like structure! Here are out picks!