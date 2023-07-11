Besides Janet Jackson, Other Artists Who Made Bank on Concert Tours

Entertainment

Besides Janet Jackson, Other Artists Who Made Bank on Concert Tours

From Tina Turner to Celine Dion, these artists made some serious banks after hitting the road!

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled Besides Janet Jackson, Other Artists Who Made Bank on Concert Tours
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

In June 2023, Janet Jackson concluded her tenth concert tour, the Together Again Tour. Now, the numbers are in. This tour was the highest-earning tour of her entire career! As we celebrate Janet on this accomplishment, we can also look at the other whopping final grossing numbers from her peers in the business. Be prepared, the numbers are huge!

Janet Jackson- Together Again Tour

Image for article titled Besides Janet Jackson, Other Artists Who Made Bank on Concert Tours
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Janet Jackson’s Together Again Tour in 2023 grossed $51 million, which beat her personal best ftour! Jackson’s second highest-grossing event was her All for You Tour which made $46.9 million.

Tina Turner- Tina! 50th Anniversary Tour

Image for article titled Besides Janet Jackson, Other Artists Who Made Bank on Concert Tours
Photo: LIONEL BONAVENTURE / Stringer (Getty Images)

Tina Turner’s final tour in 2008, the Tina! 50th Anniversary Tour made a whopping $132 million, the highest grossing of any of her previous tours. The concerts highlighted her entire musical career, with all of her iconic moves.

Kendrick Lamar- The Big Steppers Tour

Image for article titled Besides Janet Jackson, Other Artists Who Made Bank on Concert Tours
Photo: YUKI IWAMURA / Contributor (Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar’s The Big Steppers Tour was named the highest-grossing tour in history by a rapper, grossing $110.9 million. The tour had 4 legs and 99 shows from 2022 to 2023.

Elton John- Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

Image for article titled Besides Janet Jackson, Other Artists Who Made Bank on Concert Tours
Photo: Simone Joyner / Contributor (Getty Images)

Elton John is one of the highest-grossing solo performers in history. His final tour the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour that ended in 2023 grossed a jaw-dropping $910 million.

Bruno Mars- 24K Magic Tour

Image for article titled Besides Janet Jackson, Other Artists Who Made Bank on Concert Tours
Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)

Grammy winner Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour earned over $200 million. He sold over 2 million tickets worldwide.

The Jacksons-Victory Tour

Image for article titled Besides Janet Jackson, Other Artists Who Made Bank on Concert Tours
Photo: Richard E. Aaron / Contributor (Getty Images)

The Jackson brothers reunited for the Victory Tour in 1985. According to Billboard, the Victory tour grossed about $70 million despite several monetary challenges, health scares, and a scandal with their tour promoter Chuck Sullivan.

Mariah Carey- Sweet Sweet Fantasy Tour

Image for article titled Besides Janet Jackson, Other Artists Who Made Bank on Concert Tours
Photo: Sergione Infuso - Corbis / Contributor (Getty Images)

Mariah Carey’s 2016 The Sweet Sweet Fantasy Tour was her highest-grossing concert tour making $30.3 million. She spent most of her time performing in Europe, only having three shows in North America.

Celine Dion- A New Day Vegas Residency

Image for article titled Besides Janet Jackson, Other Artists Who Made Bank on Concert Tours
Photo: Getty Images / Handout (Getty Images)

Celine Dion’s A New Day Vegas residency grossed an outstanding $385.1 million with almost 3 million tickets sold! The show lasted for four years from 2003-2007.

Jay Z and Beyoncé- On the Run II Tour

Image for article titled Besides Janet Jackson, Other Artists Who Made Bank on Concert Tours
Photo: Larry Busacca/PW18 / Contributor (Getty Images)

Jay Z and Beyoncé’s On the Run II Tour in 2018 grossed $250 million, making over $100 million more than the first On the Run Tour in 2014.

Harry Styles- Love On Tour

Image for article titled Besides Janet Jackson, Other Artists Who Made Bank on Concert Tours
Photo: Robert Gauthier / Contributor (Getty Images)

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour is the 10th highest-grossing tour of all time with $400 million in ticket sales. The tour lasted for three years from 2021 to 2023.

The Weeknd- After Hours til Dawn Tour

Image for article titled Besides Janet Jackson, Other Artists Who Made Bank on Concert Tours
Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)

The Weeknd’s After Hours til Dawn Tour was one of Live Nation’s top 10 highest-grossing tours in 2022, making $131.1 million.

Jennifer Lopez- All I Have Las Vegas Residency

Image for article titled Besides Janet Jackson, Other Artists Who Made Bank on Concert Tours
Photo: Ethan Miller / Staff (Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez’s All I Have Vegas residency from 2016-2018 became the top residency for a Latin artist. She sold over 500,000 tickets and grossed $101.9 million.

Cher- Here We Go Again Tour

Image for article titled Besides Janet Jackson, Other Artists Who Made Bank on Concert Tours
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Cher’s Here We Go Again Tour was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but still grossed $100 million in two years!

Whitney Houston-Moment of Truth Tour

Image for article titled Besides Janet Jackson, Other Artists Who Made Bank on Concert Tours
Photo: Icon and Image / Contributor (Getty Images)

Whitney Houston’s Moment of Truth Tour was one of the highest-grossing concert tours of 1987 making $20 million at the time!

Britney Spears- Piece of Me Las Vegas Residency

Image for article titled Besides Janet Jackson, Other Artists Who Made Bank on Concert Tours
Photo: Variety / Contributor (Getty Images)

Britney Spears’ Piece of Me Las Vegas residency made $137.7 million over four years from 2013-2017. She sold almost 1 million tickets.

Beyoncé- Renaissance Tour

Image for article titled Besides Janet Jackson, Other Artists Who Made Bank on Concert Tours
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour grossed an impressive $154.4 million for the European leg that ended in June 2023. She sold 1 million tickets over 21 shows. With North American legs still ahead, record-breaking numbers are expected for the final gross number.

