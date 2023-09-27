Contrary to Popular Belief, Usher Says He Isn't 'Mr. Steal Your Girl.' Too Bad We Don't Believe Him

As the fans all around the world wait in anticipation for Usher’s upcoming 2024 Super Bowl Halftime performance show, the “My Way” singer is starting to trickle out tidbits of what we can expect—specifically, whether or not we can bet on our relationships still being in tact after watching his performance.

The “Confessions” crooner touched on the topic during an all-new interview with the The Breakfast Club on Tuesday. When asked by Charlamagne tha God how he planned on “terrorizing people’s relationship” on as big a stage like the Super Bowl as opposed to the more up-close and personal setting of his Las Vegas residency, Usher explained: “My Vegas residency is specifically what it is. And my performance at the Super Bowl will specifically be what it is. But I will tell you: I’m not Mr. Steal Your Girl. That’s Trey Songz, you know what I’m saying? I’m the guy who tells you ‘don’t leave your girl ‘round me.’”

Advertisement

OK, that’s fair. I’ll give you that. (But still hide your girlfriends and hid your wives, fellas. Play where it’s safe.)

Usher Reveals Plans For Super Bowl Halftime Show, Talks Reputation, Preserving Legacy + More

After guest co-host Loren LoRosa asked him if he ever felt any guilt around the fact that he’s garnered that reputation for his shows— specifically referencing the whole Keke Palmer situation— Usher questioned:

“What would the guilt be? That I actually had a great show? It was fun?” he said. “The idea was to bring good attention to it, good intention and attention. I think that we live in a sensational time. We live very 2D, you know what I’m saying? Life, it’s 1D, 2D, 3D, and I think we live in a 2D space. So, the idea or what this is, man, was just about fun, and just enjoying that moment and not missing it.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Additionally, fans can expect one more special surprise from Usher following his Super Bowl performance. Per Billboard, the “Yeah!” artist is planning on announcing a world tour in the moments after he comes offstage. Tickets will reportedly go on-sale as soon as he wraps so for all those who weren’t able to snag tix to see him in Vegas, you’ll soon have the chance to catch him in a city near you soon.