Beyoncé Is Bringing the Renaissance to Theaters With New Concert Trailer

For months, those of us who weren’t lucky enough to hit the Renaissance tour ticket lottery have been suffering from the loss of missing out. Now, Beyoncé is healing us with the surprise drop of the trailer for her new concert tour movie.



“Be careful what you ask for, ‘cause I just might comply.” With those simple words on Instagram, the superstar once again changed all our lives. Releasing in AMC theaters on Dec. 1, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé chronicles the superstar’s wildly successful world tour.

Per the official synopsis: “It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.” In other words, it showcases everything we love about the 32-time Grammy winner and why she’s our Queen.

The trailer opens with scenes of Bey and her kids, while a voiceover of the artist proclaims, “When I am performing, I am nothing but free.”

The clip continues with the “Cuff It” singer working with her team, spending time with her family and yes, performing on stage, as Beyoncé’s voiceover tells us, “The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged. Start over, start fresh, create the new. That’s what the Renaissance is about.”

It’s truly heartwarming to hear her say that, as the feeling of individuality and acceptance is one of the reasons the “Break My Soul” artist’s fans love her so much. Beyoncé makes it clear that the only things not accepted in her world are hate and judgment. It’s why her music and performances bring so much joy to people.

“At any point, they can close their eyes and be right back there, take it with them,” she adds in the trailer. Don’t ever let anyone tell you that Beyoncé is just an entertainer and doesn’t understand her impact and influence on the world. She designed a show with the theme of creation, specifically highlighting the idea that her fans would need to revisit the life-changing experience they had at the show, because she knows that this world is full of chaos and she’s delivering them a safe escape.

Tickets for the movie start at $22 and are already on sale. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé hits AMC theaters on Dec. 1.

So the only thing left to worry about is what are we wearing on opening night?