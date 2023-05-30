Despite hip-hop having a discriminatory history towards people in the LGBTQ+ community, queer rappers have found success in the genre in recent years. This has made for a more unique and enjoyable listening experience for fans of the genre. Even though rap and its fans still have a long way to go, here are some talented MCs in the LGBTQ+ community that you should know about.
Lil Nas X
Many thought that Lil Nas X was a one-hit-wonder, with his ultra-popular single, “Old Town Road.” Since then, all he’s done is prove doubters wrong by being open about his sexuality and making unique and exciting hip-hop music for his fans.
Young M.A
This Brooklyn MC has been extremely open about her sexuality since she broke into the industry with her 2016 hit, “Ooouuu.”
Yung Miami
The other half of City Girls recently opened up about her sexuality on The Jason Lee Show, saying that she is indeed bisexual. As a part of the City Girls with JT, Miami continues to enjoy success. The duo most dropped their second studio album, City On Lock, in 2020.
Azealia Banks
Say what you want about Azealia Banks, she’s not afraid to let her feelings known about anyone or anything. Despite her not being the most popular female MC, the bisexual rapper’s influence cannot be ignored.
Kevin Abstract
The de facto leader of American boy band Brockhampton, Kevin Abstract has been open about his sexuality since he came into the hip-hop game. He openly raps about giving and receiving oral sex from men.
Chika
An underrated MC, Chika is a spitter. She raps about her sexuality in her music, descriptively discussing her bisexuality in some of her best songs, including “Can’t Explain It” and “FWB.”
Tyler, the Creator
Tyler hinted about his queerness in his 2017 album, Flower Boy. He recently opened up about his 2023 hit, “SORRY NOT SORRY,” where he apologizes to the “guys he had to hide” and the “girls he had to lie to.”
Isaiah Rashad
I’m still not happy with how Isaiah Rashad’s personal life was released to the world. But, he has since opened up about his sexual fluidity, saying that he is continuing to learn about himself.
IloveMakonnen
The Atlanta rapper is known for his 2014 hit, “Tuesday,” told the world he’s gay three years later on social media.
Taylor Bennet
The younger brother of Chance the Rapper, Bennett announced his bi-sexuality just a day before his birthday in 2017. While he’s not as popular as his brother, Bennet continues to remain active, releasing an album in 2022 titled, Coming of Age.
Saucy Santana
I don’t care what anybody says, I love Saucy Santana. He continues to be unapologetic in his sexuality and lifestyle. The gay rapper recently had a standout feature on IDK’s 2023 track, “Pinot Noir.”
Da Brat
The Chicago rapper just announced in March that she and her wife, Jessica “Judy” Harris-Dupart, will be expecting their first child together.
Queen Latifah
Of course, we have the queen of hip-hop here. Queen Latifah has always been understandably quiet about her private life. But, she opened up about her sexuality at the 2021 BET Awards, giving a shoutout to her partner, Eboni Nichols.
Angel Haze
I always loved Angel Haze’s style. She’s never afraid to rape serious topics such as rape culture and homophobia in her music. She truly doesn’t care what people think. In 2013, she shared with the world that she identifies as pansexual.
Princess Nokia
Princess Nokia has been honest about her bisexuality and has spoken about her experiences growing up in the LGBTQ+ community. She also happens to be one of the most experimental MCs out right now.
Big Freedia
I love Big Freedia. Her influence on the New Orleans hip-hop scene has been amazing and it’s been inspiring to see her grow the bounce music that she’s helped popularize.