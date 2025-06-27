Trigger Warning… A Full Recap of All the Shocking Testimony From Diddy’s Federal Trial

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy poses in the press room with his Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The federal trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs is finally coming to an end after nearly two months of unbelievable testimony from A-list celebrities and Combs' former employees. Throughout his trial, many have been convinced these witness accounts will bury him for good.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view 3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video 3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis

From evidence found during the federal raids to gruesome details of Casandra “Cassie” Ventura’s alleged abuse, witnesses at Combs' trial paint a scary picture of the disgraced mogul. The descriptions of the horrors many either witnessed or experienced is shocking. We will warn you of the graphic and brutal nature of the following content. Take a look for yourself.

Joseph Cerciello

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Lila Combs, Chance Combs and Jessie Combs exit Sean Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial at Manhattan Federal Court on June 26, 2025 in New York City. Prosecuting attorneys will begin their closing arguments today, following the prosecution and defense resting their cases earlier this week. Some of the charges have been dropped and others have been downgraded, in an effort to streamline the case at the behest of Judge Arun Subramanian. Combs, 55, faces up to life in prison if convicted on charges, which include allegations of threats, arson, violence, and drug-fueled sex parties referred to as "freak offs." (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

As the final witness to testify, the Homeland Security Investigations special agent took the stand to analyze text messages, bank statements and flight records of Combs and his former employees. Much of his testimony focused on trips involving Combs and his ex-girlfriend Jane from 2021 to 2023. Purchases for male escort services, flights, supplies and more were shown to the jury, according to CNN. Cerciello also confirmed several sexually explicit videos showing Jane and other men. The hours-long footage was played for the jury with headphones.

Brendan Paul

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Janice Combs, the mother of Sean Diddy Combs, leaves federal courthouse following an early court dismissal in lower Manhattan on June 18, 2025 in New York City. The prosecutors in the Sean Diddy Combs sex trafficking and racketeering federal trial are expected to rest their case at the end of the week. Earlier, the defense pushed for a mistrial as it was discovered that a juror provided misleading information. Combs faces life in prison if convicted on all charges which also include threats, violence and drug fueled “freak offs” sex parties. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Brendan Paul, who played basketball for Syracuse University also used to be Diddy's assistant, AP News reported. He took the stand on Friday, June 20 revealing that his ex-boss got "extremely creative" when he was on drugs. In March 2024, Paul was arrested for possession of drugs he said belonged to Combs. He also testified one day he took pink cocaine with Diddy to "prove my loyalty" to the disgrace mogul. The ex-basketball player continued to the courts that before he took the job, a friend who previously worked for Diddy warned him that "If you have a girlfriend, break up with her. And you’re never going to see your family."

Jonathan Perez

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 20: (U.S. TABLOIDS OUT) Rapper Sean "P Diddy" Combs presents the award for Big Sylin' on stage at VH1's Big In 2003 Awards on November 20, 2003 at Universal City in Los Angeles, California. VH1's Big in 2003 Awards will air in the U.S. on Sunday, November 30 at 9:00pm pst/et and will air in the U.K. on Friday, December 5 at 2100hrs. (Photo By Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Diddy's ex-assistant took the stand on June 13 to testify about his time working for him from 2021 to when he was arrested in 2024. According to Jonathan Perez, he was often in charge of prepping for the alleged Freak Offs -- also called "King Nights" -- buying clothes, lubricant and anything else Diddy would need. Shockingly, he revealed Diddy also kept a bottle of honey in the rooms because it supposedly enhanced his sexual experience, according to TMZ. Perez was also in charge of cleaning up after the events to make sure nothing was left behind.

'Jane'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: The witness chair inside a federal courtroom similar to the room where the Sean Combs sex trafficking trial is being held in Federal District Court in Manhattan on June 6, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jefferson Siegel-Pool/Getty Images)

Jane said she met Diddy on a trip to Miami in 2020. They began dating and quickly, things took a turn, according to the woman. During day two of Jane's testimony against Diddy, she revealed she suffered similar treatment as Cassie. Jane was allegedly responsible for putting together the freak-offs and taking care of him after they were over. As we previously reported, Diddy allegedly ordered her to FaceTime men to seek out sex with and have them send photos or videos of their genitals. She even testified to crying during some of the events, as things began taking a mental toll on her.

Bryana Bongolan

Photo: Getty Images Alberto E. Rodriguez

Bryana Bongolan took the stand to tell the court about when Diddy allegedly dangled her off a balcony in 2016. She said Diddy repeatedly asked her, "Do you know what the f**k you did?" She said she sustained injuries from the incident including a severe bruise on her leg, neck pain and night terrors, as we reported. Bongolan testified she had no idea why Diddy had directed his anger to her.

Frank Piazza

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 03: Janice Combs, mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs, arrives for Combs' sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on June 03, 2025 in New York City. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties through the use of force, threats and violence. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The forensic video and audio expert took the stand to testify to the claim by Diddy's team that the 2026 hotel footage was fake. Piazza told the court nothing had been done to compromise the footage. Diddy’s team previously fought to keep the jury from viewing the surveillance footage. By now, the jury has viewed the video at least eight times.

'Mia'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: People wait in line to enter the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 21, 2025 in New York City. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties through the use of force, threats and violence. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

On Thursday (May 29), Diddy's former assistant “Mia” alleged Diddy was abusive and violent. The woman, who wanted to keep her identity private, told the story of when she and Ventura sneaked out of their hotel and into a party at Prince's house. They two friends were having a great time until the Bad Boy mogul spotted them, prompting Ventura to run and try to hide from him. As we previously reported, Combs caught up to them about both women paid. Mia said she was suspended without pay citing insubordination, and Ventura allegedly was beaten, got luggage thrown at her and was called out her name.

Capricorn Clark

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 27: Ex-assistant Capricorn Clark leaves after testifying in the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 27, 2025 in New York City. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties through the use of force, threats, and violence. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

After she was mentioned in rapper Kid Cudi's testimony, Capricorn Clark took the stand Tuesday (May 27) to spill more tea on the prosecution's kidnapping accusation against Combs. She said he came to her apartment one morning with a gun before telling her, “‘Get dressed, we’re going to kill [Kid Cudi],’” Combs continued, according to Clark. Combs was allegedly "irriate" after discovering Ventura was in a romantic relationship with the "Day 'n' Nite" rapper. So, he allegedly forced Clark into his Cadillac Escalade that morning and drove to Cudi’s house. On another occasion, Combs accused her of stealing jewelry from him and forced her to take a lie detector test five days straight. “‘If you fail this test, they’re going to throw you in the East River,’” Clark recalled being told.

Cassie Ventura

Photo: Getty Images Nicholas Hunt

The world was waiting to hear what Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Ventura, would say about her alleged abuser. At eight months pregnant, Ventura took the stand and shared shocking details about the nature of her relationship with Diddy. According to her, the hotel footage of Diddy dragging her in 2016 occurred right after one of his alleged “freak-offs.” She also revealed she received a $20 million settlement following her 2023 lawsuit against Combs. “I’d give that money back if I never had to have freak-offs, an emotional Ventura said on the stand. “If I never had to have freak-offs, I would have had agency and autonomy. And I wouldn’t have had to work so hard to get it back.”

Cassie’s Mother, Regina Ventura

Photo: Getty Images John Lamparski

Shortly after her daughter’s testimony, Regina Ventura took the stand against Diddy. As we previously reported, Regina said Combs contacted her, demanding $20,000 in “recoup money” for the funds he supposedly spent on Ventura. This led to Regina and her husband taking out a home equity loan to pay Combs. She sent the money to the disgraced mogul, but it was then wired back to her.

Eddy Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 22: Charlie Lucci arrives at the Manhattan Federal Court during the Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial on May 22, 2025 in New York City. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties through the use of force, threats and violence (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Garcia, a former hotel security guard for the InterContinental Hotel, took the stand to testify about what he witnessed in the notorious 2016 incident captured on surveillance cameras. According to him, Ventura refused to calls the cops. Combs soon asked for the footage, which led to. him paying Garcia $100,000 for the only copy.

Dawn Richard

Photo: Getty Images Jemal Countess

Before the trial started, former Diddy protégé Dawn Richard said she witnessed Combs abusing Ventura, but she added gruesome details once she took the stand. According to her, Diddy once tried to hit his girlfriend with a skillet, punched her in the stomach and even asserted his control of Ventura through her music career. “‘I own you…when I’m ready for you, you’ll do,’” Richard said, quoting Combs. “And it was always wait, wait, wait for her. She had to wait her turn.”

Sharay Hayes, The Punisher

Photo: Getty Images Scott Gries, Instagram

Sharay Hayes, an exotic dancer who goes by “The Punisher,” told the court he had multiple sexual interactions with Diddy and Ventura. According to him, he was hired to perform sexual acts with Ventura while Combs watched. Shockingly, Hayes revealed Combs would give him and Venture orders to perform, but then he began having performance issues. “Me, personally, a sexual scenario with a woman’s partner present actively giving directions was not the norm for me, so it created some discomfort that could affect my performance,” Hayes said in court. After that, he wasn’t asked to return for another alleged Freak Off, as The Root previously reported.

Gerard Gannon

Photo: Getty Images MEGA/GC Images

Special Agent Gerard Gannon is one of multiple federal agents expected to testify in court. According to Gannon, he was on the scene when Diddy’s Miami mansion was raided last year. When news broke of the federal raids at Combs’ mansions in Los Angeles and Miami, many speculated what exactly agents found. Now, we know. In court, Gannon revealed the feds found AR-15s, loaded magazines, sex toys and lube, according to TMZ. He also testified that the serial numbers on the discovered weapons were scratched off.

David James

Photo: Getty Images Romain Maurice

David James, who worked for Combs as his personal assistant from 2007 to 2009, was overcome with emotion while telling the court what it was like to work for the Bad Boy mogul. As we previously reported, James testified he was instructed to buy baby oil, Astroglide lubricant and condoms for Diddy’s Freak Offs. He also said once, he saw Ventura asleep in bed while a man with “long hair” was also in the room. At the time, James said Diddy was in the shower, and although he was confused, he never asked questions about what he saw.

Daniel Phillip

Photo: Getty Images Allen Berezovsky

Daniel Phillip— a former manager of a male revue show for women— testified that Ventura paid him to perform sexual acts with her in front of her “husband,” who Phillip identified as Combs, The Root previously reported. That’s when he dropped a bombshell revelation. “Cassie was actually the one that asked me to urinate on her,” Phillip said on the stand. “She asked me if I had ever done that before, she told me to do it. Apparently I was doing it wrong, because they both told me.”

Kerry Morgan

Photo: Getty Images Mike Coppola

Kerry Morgan, Ventura’s ex-best friend, made it clear her testimony only came as an obligation to a federal subpoena. She continued on the stand that she moved on with her life and “away from all these people and the problems.” She went on the detail several instances when Combs was violence towards Ventura. Morgan tried to get involved, urging Ventura to leave Diddy, but that’s when things took a scary turn. “He came up behind me and choked me and then boomeranged a wooden hanger at my head,” Morgan testified. After that, she distanced herself from Ventura and Diddy, we previously reported.

Dawn Hughes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Forensic psychologist Dawn Hughes arrives for the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 21, 2025 in New York City. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties through the use of force, threats and violence. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Since Ventura’s bombshell lawsuit against Combs, many have wondered what would lead Ventura to stay with Combs after allegedly suffering years of abuse. A forensic psychologist took the stand breaking down a list potential reasons for this, The Root reported. Hughes is a “blind expert,” meaning she doesn’t know the details surrounding Combs’ relationship with Ventura. On the stand, she cited trauma bonding, financial dependency, a loss of recollection and more reasons for why someone like Ventura, who’s young musical career was in the hand of Diddy, didn’t walk away sooner.

Kid Cudi

Photo: Getty Images Michael M. Santiago

Rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi took the stand on Thursday (May 22) testifying that Diddy blew up his car. This was corroborated by Ventura’s previous account, as we previously reported. The rapper told the courts in 2012, he was notified that his car had been set on fire. A month before that, Combs allegedly broke into the “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper’s house, leading him to break up his brief romantic relationship with Ventura. According to her, their romance made Combs “irate.” Eventually, Diddy and Kid Cudi had a one on one meeting. That’s when he said the disgraced mogul denied having any involvement with his car blowing up. Cudi also testified Ventura confided in him about the physical abuse but not the sexual abuse she allegedly suffered under Puff.