Tina Knowles’ Instagram Tribute to Solange Will Have You Scrambling For Tissue

Tina Knowles may be a bestselling author and entrepreneur, but she always makes time for her girls – Beyoncé, Solange, and her "bonus daughter" Kelly Rowland. Be prepared to have your Kleenex at hand!

This week, Mama Tina was in Paris with a packed itinerary that included a night out at Queen Bey's "Cowboy Carter" show and a front-row seat at the Louis Vuitton SS26 menswear show. But she stopped to show her baby girl Solange, who celebrated her 39th birthday on June 24, a little love.

Knowles gushed about Solange's talent and creativity in an emotional Instagram tribute to her youngest daughter.

"39 years ago today! I was waiting in anticipation for you to come and join our family. Of course, I had to go to the Hospital because, in true Solange style, you decided you would come when you got good and damn ready! They induced me and you finally came and my life was never the same again," she wrote in part. "You brought so much Joy and laughter and you ran the house Always expressing openly your opinion, your disappointment and your Joy when things were right! Always defending the underdog and always telling the truth even when it hurt! Always creating ART in one way or another."

The post received over 122,000 likes and more than 2,500 comments, including a loving response from the birthday girl.

"Love u mommyyyyy," Solange responded in the comments.

Other fans left messages of love and support for Tina and Solange in the comments, including some A-listers.

"Oh man!! What a tribute! Happiest of birthdays! You are loved❤️" wrote Viola Davis in the comments.

Knowles has made being a supportive mom her priority. She told PEOPLE in April that she's always done her best to make her kids feel special and raised them to believe the "sky's the limit every day." And her girls appreciate all the love their mom has poured into them.

“You realize watching a woman balance being a supportive mother, building a successful business from the ground up that was started in her garage, and giving back to the community will make you feel invincible and like the word ‘no’ is just an echo in the universe that you’ll never know," Solange wrote about her mother in a 2017 essay for Teen Vogue.