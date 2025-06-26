Supermodel Anok Yai Looked Stunning and Different at Paris Fashion Week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Anok Yai attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

She didn't walk the runway, but all eyes were on Sudanese-American model Anok Yai, who made heads turn at the Pompidou Centre in Paris on June 24 when she arrived at the Louis Vuitton SS26 menswear fashion show.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Walter Davis On Building a Black-Owned Bank From Zero to $2 billion To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Walter Davis On Building a Black-Owned Bank From Zero to $2 billion

Yai, who could honestly show up in a paper bag and make it look couture, dressed up a black Louis Vuitton tracksuit with simple gold accessories, shoes, and a Louis bag of her own, of course.

And if she wasn't already stunning enough, Yai's look was finished off with a fresh blushy beat by professional makeup master Ngozi Edeme, known to her fans on social media as PaintedByEsther. Yai kept her hair simple wearing a straight, waist-length style set off by two braids in the front. Believe us when we tell you that her bangs were banging.

See how Yai gave a master class in how to make a simple outfit look super chic for yourself here:

https://www.tiktok.com/@outpump/video/7519598926454869270?q=anok%20yai%20louis%20vuitton%202025&t=1750954288497

Yai's image has since gone viral, lighting up every corner of the internet with comments from folks who were blown away by her beauty.

"Face devoured makeup ate !!!" wrote someone on X.

Others could barely find words to describe how gorgeous she looked.

"So insane I cant deal," wrote another commenter on TikTok.

Born in Sudan and raised in New Hampshire, Yai was discovered by a photographer while hanging out with friends at Howard University’s homecoming back in 2017. And while her parents gave her some serious side-eye when she announced she was leaving her biochemistry studies at Plymouth State University, to pursue modeling full-time, she has more than proved she made the right decision. In just a few short years in the biz, she's become a high-fashion it-girl, walking for Versace, Saint Laurent and Victoria's Secret.

Her fans are definitely glad she chose the runway over the science lab.

"Perfection exists and it's Anok Yai," wrote someone on TikTok.

https://www.tiktok.com/@thequeenbeautynetwork/video/7368991913564917038?q=anok%20yai%20howard%20homecoming&t=1750966388017