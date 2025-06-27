Diddy’s Daughters’ Tearful Exit From Trial Ignites Black America’s Outcry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 26: Lila Combs, Chance Combs, King Combs and Jessie Combs exit the Sean Combs sex trafficking and racketeering trial at Manhattan Federal Court on June 26, 2025 in New York City. Prosecuting attorneys will begin their closing arguments today, following the prosecution and defense resting their cases earlier this week. Some of the charges have been dropped and others have been downgraded, in an effort to streamline the case at the behest of Judge Arun Subramanian. Combs, 55, faces up to life in prison if convicted on charges, which include allegations of threats, arson, violence, and drug-fueled sex parties referred to as “freak offs.” (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

As the final days of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal trial wrap up, eyes were focused on his children, who have largely been right behind him as he continues to fight for his life. But after the prosecution’s four-hour closing arguments, it seems Diddy’s three daughters are finally being hit with the reality of the situation.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view 3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video 3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis

Chance, D’Lila and Jessie Combs were spotted walking hand in hand out of the New York City court– where their father is facing racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges– on Thursday (June 27). Shockingly, one of the twins became very emotional, even wiping tears from her eyes as fans, paparazzi and critics yelled at them from the crowd gathered outside the court.

Video of the three teens soon circulated the internet, and just as folks continue to share their thoughts on the entire trial, the Combs girls were also subjected to the public’s court of opinions. “I feel bad for them but Cassie is someone’s daughter also,” @jennr778 wrote on TikTok.

https://www.tiktok.com/@thegossipstreet/video/7520451155739069727?_r=1&_t=ZP-8xYkLIgRq2A

Another user, @suburbanblackgirl94, said, “That man moved like he didn’t have any children and thought he was untouchable.” But although some people expressed their sympathies for the 18-year-olds, others felt no remorse.

All of Diddy’s kids were present to hear the prosecution’s closing statements. “Im not sad, as hard as it is, they NEED to see him as he is,” @gladyscuevass commented. @ellaandtara3 added “those are adult[s] not kids.”

https://twitter.com/elevenelevenst/status/1938412175770505296

While their older brothers, Justin, Christian and Quincy have been present every single day of Diddy’s trial, the three girls have limited their appearances. On X, folks like @elevenelevenst asked, “Isn’t that child abuse?” He continued, “I would never allow my children to watch a trial like that even if I were completely innocent.”

@CutTheBS84 tweeted, “Yeaaaaa, those girls will never be without a team of therapist[s] for the rest of their lives.” Once closing arguments ended on Thursday, Diddy turned around and blew his children a kiss.

https://twitter.com/Zanndee/status/1938589969825816788

Many folks criticized the adults around the teenagers for even allowing them to witness the trial in the first place. “No amount of PR is worth exposing them to the trauma from the details shared in that courtroom,” @Zanndee said. “I honestly feel for them.”

“No wonder they’re upset,” @Teri423 wrote. “They should have never been there in the first place listening to all of that today I’m a grown ass woman and it was horrific!”

https://twitter.com/MarcelsNirvana/status/1938423619366891706

Another user, @MarcelsNirvana, added Diddy should’ve stopped them from coming. “Why hasn’t he told his daughters ‘I love your support, but please don’t come.’ It’s that simple. He still gets phone calls,” he wrote.

On Friday (June 27), Diddy’s legal team began their closing arguments. After that, the prosecution has a chance to rebuttal before the jury is released for deliberation.