A White Waitress at a St. Louis Restaurant Calls a Black Woman Customer the B-Word on Video, and It Only Gets Worse From There…

A St. Louis restaurant is being dragged for filth after a Black woman’s terrible experience has gone viral. And after the owner of the establishment’s sorry apology, things for the small business don’t seem to be getting any better.

Courtney — a TikTok content creator — and a group of her friends were dining at the neighborhood restaurant Crafted when she realized there was a happy hour promotion celebrating Pride Month. She said in a video posted to her TikTok she asked a bartender to clarify which items were part of the deal before sharing the news with the rest of her party.

But even before they began ordering food and drinks, Courtney said the service was piss poor. “Prior to ordering my high noon, our server — it was a blonde chick. I don’t know her name — she had walked past us. And I said hi, and she went without greeting us,” Courtney explained.

Her table continued with the night, ordering sharable plates and drinks, but the server never stopped to check on them.

Soon, it was time for the bill, and this is where things take a turn. Courtney reminded their server to add the happy hour discount to their check. “She looks a little bit lost,” Courtney said of the blonde worker. The server then went to the back to presumably adjust the bill, and that’s when another server named Maddy approached the table sparking trouble.

https://www.tiktok.com/@c0urtneycc/video/7519324643866479903

In the viral video with 5.4 million views, Maddy asks Courtney “What’s the issue over here?” Although the woman was clearly frustrated, she kept her calm demeanor and responded, “I think you should talk to him [the bartender] because he already confirmed it with me.”

“I just asked what’s the issue,” Maddy then barked back at Courtney, who responded, “She didn’t apply your happy hour discount like she was supposed to.” Maddy then clapped while telling Courtney “OK well, let’s not be a b*tch. She’s gonna get it taken care of… So just be quiet.”

From there, Courtney repeatedly asked Maddy for her name and manager while following her with phone saying, “I just recorded what you just said.” That’s when the video cuts out. But according to Courtney, Maddy soon admitted to calling her out her name to another co-worker, and that staff member responded, “We do not talk to our customers that way.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@craftedstl/video/7519671747755412750

After some back and forth, the owner came out telling Courtney not to worry about paying the bill. But after the TikToker posted clips of her experience online, folks rushed to leave Crafted bad reviews and flooded the restaurant’s social media with negative comments.

Things got so bad that the owner named Dani Davis posted her own eight-minute TikTok addressing the situation. But all she offered was a half-apology to Courtney, sandwiched by accusations that the TikToker sicced her fans to attack her business. “I don’t know what I ever did to you or Crafted did to you, but whatever we did, I apologize,” Davis said.

As you can expect, folks are still dragging the owner online, especially after she admitted Maddy wasn’t fired. She did confirm Maddy was taken off the work schedule and put on probation. Now all that’s left for Davis to do is recover from all the negative press… and train her staff better!