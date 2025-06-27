Mama Duke Just Dropped Another Banger and Fans Say It’s As Good As Her ‘America’s Got Talent’ Hit

's

We just may be witnessing the rise of a superstar. Mama Duke first captivated audiences last week on "America's Got Talent" with her original and catchy song, "Feels So Good To Be You." After going viral, it seems the singer-songwriter has yet another hit.

TikTok account Facts101 dropped another song from Mama Duke, with on-screen text “Car Chronicles,” now dubbed an anthem by fans.

“Got a freak / You don’t like it what that got to do with me / I’m just vibin’,” Duke sings. “I just want to see they face when I’m on fleek / Turn the corner, had to burn one, I’m like sheesh!”

Folks on TikTok just couldn’t get enough, and shared their love for the artist in the comment section.

“She got her own lane too,” one person said. “Mama Duke flew into the music industry first class! Another hit for sure,” a second fan complimented, while a third called her a certified “hitmaker,” who is “definitely crushing everything in her way to the top.”

Others called her the “female Drake” and dubbed her as “the new Missy Elliott.” One fan couldn’t help but ask, “How has she not been famous until now?!,” while another commented how they, “Can't wait for her to be super main stream. she's got exceptional energy. I luv her vibe.”

“Stacked with hits,” another fan said, while one person posted six fire emojis with their comment: “This song is fire. It resonate with my soul.” One TikToker penned: “Hold on nie mama duke!!!!!,” while another implored records labels to “give this girl a deal plzzzzzzz.”

Users on X shared the same sentiments.

Mama Duke, known for blending rap, pop, and other genres, earned not only a standing ovation from “AGT’s” celebrity judges, Simon Cowell, Mel B, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel, but her original song garnered unanimous “yes” votes from all four judges.

“Feels So Good to Be You" became her highest-streamed song, peaking at No. 4 on iTunes Top 20 chart. Her monthly listeners on Spotify even surged, going from below 300 to a whopping 230,000… in just one week.

“I am here to prove to myself that it’s time [to pursue her dreams],” she said in a voiceover before her now-viral audition. “So, for me, this is it, and I want it [a music career] more than anything.”