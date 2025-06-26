What Police Claimed This Woman Did After Killing Toddler is Just Diabolic

A woman in Pelican Rapids, Minn. finally knows her fate following an incident that claimed the life of her 3-year-old daughter. The incident itself is horrifying but police said the woman’s reaction to her daughter’s death was something much more sinister.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Walter Davis On Building a Black-Owned Bank From Zero to $2 billion To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Walter Davis On Building a Black-Owned Bank From Zero to $2 billion

Suad Ali just received her sentence in connection to the July 2023 incident. Otter Tail County sheriff’s deputies say they responded to a home on River Road on a report of an unresponsive 3-year-old girl. Authorities said when they arrived at the home, they found the girl’s father, Ibrahim, kneeling on the ground, shouting over her. The toddler was lying lifeless on the living room floor, per Valley News Live.

“She killed her,” Ibrahim told police, referring to Ali, the girl’s mother.

Police confirmed she didn’t have a pulse and called for emergency medical attention. Deputies said when the paramedics arrived, they began performing CPR on the girl. The girl vomited and turned her head to the side, the report says. Despite the horrifying scene, deputies recalled the only person calm in the room being Ali, who they said was even smiling and lying on the couch as the EMTs fought to save her daughter’s life.

The toddler was rushed to Essentia St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes where she eventually was pronounced dead, the report says.

Ali reportedly confessed that she tried to kill her own daughter but her death was only the grand finale of a pattern of abuse. Deputies said in interviews, Ali admitted to punching the girl in the throat and laying on top of her while she was face down on the floor. She also admitted to trying to stab her daughter with a knife prior to the cops showing up. Police said they indeed found a knife resting on the couch. What ultimately led to the child’s death was Ali shaking and suffocating the girl. She stated she placed her hand over the girl’s mouth because she was crying.

Both the prosecution and the defense said Ali suffered from extreme mental illness which went unmedicated at the time of the child’s killing - which may be why she showed barely any remorse, per KVRR. Though, she did own her actions in a plea deal. Ali pleaded guilty to second-degree murder without intent. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison with a third of it being supervised release, the report says.