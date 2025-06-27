Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search
,

Black Celebs Showed Out at Paris Fashion Week

From the front row looks to causal street wear style, check out who turned heads at Paris Fashion Week.

By










Published

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Designers Nigo and Pharrell Williams walk the runway after the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Paris Fashion Week felt like an elevated family reunion as Black celebrities showed up and showed out in the City of Light. From bold, vibrant colors to effortlessly casual looks, our faves did not disappoint with their looks. They just didn’t show up– they dominated this week. Check out our top picks for this season’s fashion week.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis
view video
3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis

Pharrell and Wife, Helen Lasichanh

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams attend the Kenzo Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images)

We can’t speak about Paris Fashion Week without acknowledging Pharrell Williams, the producer and men’s creative director of LV and his wife Helen Lasichanh. The couple showed up in coordinated floral-themed outfits.

Steve and Marjorie Harvey

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Olga Gasnier/Getty Images)

Steve Harvey and his beautiful wife, Marjorie, looked stunning at the Louis Vuitton Menswear show. Marjorie Harvey didn’t come to play, wearing a dramatic, ruffled plum dress with the sexy cutout on the side.

Wisdom Kaye

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Wisdom Kaye attends the Amiri Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

It is never a dull fashion moment when Wisdom Kaye steps out. The 70s-inspired argyle print three-piece suit was a hit!

The Clipse

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Pusha T and Malice attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Olga Gasnier/Getty Images)

Virginia’s rap duo, The Clipse, attended the Louis Vuitton show to support for producer Pharrell Williams. The brothers stepped out in their signature streetwear style, coordinating in contrasting plaid prints, and we are obsessed with the look.

French Montana

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) French Montana attends the Amiri Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Keeping it cool, French Montana arrived at the Amiri fashion show in a clean and simple look.

Giveon

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Giveon attends the Saint Laurent Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Giveon is giving “I’m FLY in any weather” vibes, rocking a tailored blazer paired with stylish leather pants.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

All eyes were on the Carters, who arrived in a full Western ensemble. Adding to the excitement of them attending the show, Pharrell gifted Beyoncé with a Louis Vuitton Speedy bag.

Adekunle Gold

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Adekunle Gold attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Olga Gasnier/Getty Images)

Afrobeats artist Adekunle Gold looked amazing at the show. The classic brown suede suit earned a head nod for his stylish appearance.

Anok Yai

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Anok Yai attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Olga Gasnier/Getty Images)

We’re absolutely loving the dark blue velvet two-piece suit that model Anok Yai is rocking! The Sudanese beauty will never disappoint us.

Jalen Ramsey

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Jalen Ramsey attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Olga Gasnier/Getty Images)

NFL star Jalen Ramsey’s look was *chef’s kiss*. The all-black bomber, paired with statement slacks and topped with blinged-out jewelry, made us do a double take.

Miles Canton

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Miles Caton attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Olga Gasnier/Getty Images)

It’s exciting to see Miles Caton making his rounds at Paris Fashion Week. The elevated dandy style choice looked good on him.

James Harden

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) James Harden attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Olga Gasnier/Getty Images)

James Harden kept it light with his casual yet stylish look. Even his oversized handbag kicked the look up a few notches.

Pharrell Williams

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Designer Pharrell Williams walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton’s Creative Director, closed out the iconic fashion show draped head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

Trigger Warning... A Full Recap of All the Shocking Testimony From Diddy's Federal Trial

Trigger Warning… A Full Recap of All the Shocking Testimony From Diddy’s Federal Trial

From federal raids to gruesome details of Cassie’s alleged abuse, witnesses at Diddy’s trial paint a scary picture …
Continue Reading
Have You Heard of The Tragic Story of Phyllis Hyman, a Beautiful, Soulful Singer Derailed By Her Own Demons?

Have You Heard of The Tragic Story of Phyllis Hyman, a Beautiful, Soulful Singer Derailed By Her Own Demons?

The soulful singer, known for hits like “Living All Alone and “You Know How to Love Me” died on June 30, 1995, just days before her 46th birthday …
Continue Reading

Why Halle Berry's Latest Post Is Sparking Hilarious Britney Spears Comparisons

Why Halle Berry’s Latest Post Is Sparking Hilarious Britney Spears Comparisons

The Oscar-winning star has never shied away from baring it all on social media, and her latest post certainly has people talking! ...
Continue Reading
When A White Woman Was Told She Could Not Be Harriet Tubman In a Play, She Took Matters Into Her Own Hands

When A White Woman Was Told She Could Not Be Harriet Tubman In a Play, She Took Matters Into Her Own Hands

The longtime actress simply wanted to portray influential historical figures, but things unfortunately went South. Let's get into it! ...
Continue Reading
Diddy's Daughters' Tearful Exit From Trial Ignites Black America's Outcry

Diddy’s Daughters’ Tearful Exit From Trial Ignites Black America’s Outcry

Video of Diddy's daughters circulated the internet, and just as folks continue to share their thoughts on the trial, the girls were also subjected to the public's court of opinions ...
Continue Reading
3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis

3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis

From carpentry to consulting, Davis says real business thinking starts with self-awareness and strategy ...
Continue Reading
A White Waitress at a St. Louis Restaurant Calls a Black Woman Customer the B-Word on Video, and It Only Gets Worse From There...

A White Waitress at a St. Louis Restaurant Calls a Black Woman Customer the B-Word on Video, and It Only Gets Worse From There…

After a viral TikTok paints one St. Louis restaurant in a bad light, the owner came back with a... questionable... response ...
Continue Reading
How Black Americans Are Raising a Generation of Kids Who Don't Understand Blackness

How Black Americans Are Raising a Generation of Kids Who Don’t Understand Blackness

We have failed one generation of Black kids, and we must ensure we don't drop the ball on another ...
Continue Reading
NBA Star Dillon Brooks Is Getting <i>Another</i> Restraining Order Against His White Baby Mama, Here's the Tea

NBA Star Dillon Brooks Is Getting Another Restraining Order Against His White Baby Mama, Here’s the Tea

This new order appears to be a continuation of the one he received back in November 2024 ...
Continue Reading
Mama Duke Just Dropped Another Banger and Fans Say It's As Good As Her 'America's Got Talent' Hit

Mama Duke Just Dropped Another Banger and Fans Say It’s As Good As Her ‘America’s Got Talent’ Hit

Fans Say Mama Duke's Newest Track "Car Chronicles" Is The Summer Banger We Need ...
Continue Reading
Dwight Howard Breaks Down on Instagram Over This Heartbreaking Loss

Dwight Howard Breaks Down on Instagram Over This Heartbreaking Loss

He announced how he lost what he considered "my peace" and "my protector" in a heartfelt Instagram post ...
Continue Reading
Black Internet Furious After Usher Gets Wrapped Up in Trump's Online Mess

Black Internet Furious After Usher Gets Wrapped Up in Trump’s Online Mess

The official White House Twitter page is known for cutting up, but Black folks online say this time, it's gone too far ...
Continue Reading
How the Prosecution Tied Up Its Case in Diddy Trial's Closing Arguments

How the Prosecution Tied Up Its Case in Diddy Trial’s Closing Arguments

"Up until today, the defendant was able to get away with these crimes because of his money, his power, his influence," the attorney added. "That stops now." ...
Continue Reading
Anna Wintour Exits Vogue While A Black Editor Awaits The Call

Anna Wintour Exits Vogue While A Black Editor Awaits The Call

Black Editors Are Rising — Will Vogue Catch Up? ...
Continue Reading
Porsha Williams, Ex-Husband Simon Guobadia Get <i>Super</i> Messy With Each Other in New Interviews

Porsha Williams, Ex-Husband Simon Guobadia Get Super Messy With Each Other in New Interviews

The former couple is now breaking their silence after their divorce and they're not mincing words! ...
Continue Reading
Supermodel Anok Yai Looked Stunning and Different at Paris Fashion Week

Supermodel Anok Yai Looked Stunning and Different at Paris Fashion Week

All eyes were on the gorgeous supermodel at the Louis Vuitton SS26 menswear runway show ...
Continue Reading
Jasmine Crockett Says What We've All Been Thinking About Melania Trump's U.S. Citizenship

Jasmine Crockett Says What We’ve All Been Thinking About Melania Trump’s U.S. Citizenship

If you let Rep. Crockett tell it, the Trump administration has a "lack of integrity" when it comes to favoritism-- as evident by Melania Trump's visa history ...
Continue Reading
Walter Davis On Building a Black-Owned Bank From Zero to $2 billion

Walter Davis On Building a Black-Owned Bank From Zero to $2 billion

From running a $75 billion portfolio to founding the largest Black-owned bank, Walter Davis shares hard-earned lessons on power, profit, and purpose ...
Continue Reading
What Police Claimed This Woman Did After Killing Toddler is Just Diabolic

What Police Claimed This Woman Did After Killing Toddler is Just Diabolic

Suad Ali will spend 12 years in prison after her horrid act against humanity.  ...
Continue Reading
Tina Knowles' Instagram Tribute to Solange Will Have You Scrambling For Tissue

Tina Knowles’ Instagram Tribute to Solange Will Have You Scrambling For Tissue

Mompreneur Tina Knowles shared a beautiful birthday tribute to her youngest daughter on Instagram ...
Continue Reading

More From The Root