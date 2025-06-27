Black Celebs Showed Out at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Designers Nigo and Pharrell Williams walk the runway after the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)
Paris Fashion Week felt like an elevated family reunion as Black celebrities showed up and showed out in the City of Light. From bold, vibrant colors to effortlessly casual looks, our faves did not disappoint with their looks. They just didn’t show up– they dominated this week. Check out our top picks for this season’s fashion week.
Pharrell and Wife, Helen Lasichanh
We can’t speak about Paris Fashion Week without acknowledging Pharrell Williams, the producer and men’s creative director of LV and his wife Helen Lasichanh. The couple showed up in coordinated floral-themed outfits.
Steve and Marjorie Harvey
Steve Harvey and his beautiful wife, Marjorie, looked stunning at the Louis Vuitton Menswear show. Marjorie Harvey didn’t come to play, wearing a dramatic, ruffled plum dress with the sexy cutout on the side.
Wisdom Kaye
It is never a dull fashion moment when Wisdom Kaye steps out. The 70s-inspired argyle print three-piece suit was a hit!
The Clipse
Virginia’s rap duo, The Clipse, attended the Louis Vuitton show to support for producer Pharrell Williams. The brothers stepped out in their signature streetwear style, coordinating in contrasting plaid prints, and we are obsessed with the look.
French Montana
Keeping it cool, French Montana arrived at the Amiri fashion show in a clean and simple look.
Giveon
Giveon is giving “I’m FLY in any weather” vibes, rocking a tailored blazer paired with stylish leather pants.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
All eyes were on the Carters, who arrived in a full Western ensemble. Adding to the excitement of them attending the show, Pharrell gifted Beyoncé with a Louis Vuitton Speedy bag.
Adekunle Gold
Afrobeats artist Adekunle Gold looked amazing at the show. The classic brown suede suit earned a head nod for his stylish appearance.
Anok Yai
We’re absolutely loving the dark blue velvet two-piece suit that model Anok Yai is rocking! The Sudanese beauty will never disappoint us.
Jalen Ramsey
NFL star Jalen Ramsey’s look was *chef’s kiss*. The all-black bomber, paired with statement slacks and topped with blinged-out jewelry, made us do a double take.
Miles Canton
It’s exciting to see Miles Caton making his rounds at Paris Fashion Week. The elevated dandy style choice looked good on him.
James Harden
James Harden kept it light with his casual yet stylish look. Even his oversized handbag kicked the look up a few notches.
Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton’s Creative Director, closed out the iconic fashion show draped head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton.