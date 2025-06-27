Black Celebs Showed Out at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Designers Nigo and Pharrell Williams walk the runway after the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Paris Fashion Week felt like an elevated family reunion as Black celebrities showed up and showed out in the City of Light. From bold, vibrant colors to effortlessly casual looks, our faves did not disappoint with their looks. They just didn’t show up– they dominated this week. Check out our top picks for this season’s fashion week.

Pharrell and Wife, Helen Lasichanh

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 19: Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams attend the Kenzo Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France.

We can’t speak about Paris Fashion Week without acknowledging Pharrell Williams, the producer and men’s creative director of LV and his wife Helen Lasichanh. The couple showed up in coordinated floral-themed outfits.

Steve and Marjorie Harvey

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France.

Steve Harvey and his beautiful wife, Marjorie, looked stunning at the Louis Vuitton Menswear show. Marjorie Harvey didn’t come to play, wearing a dramatic, ruffled plum dress with the sexy cutout on the side.

Wisdom Kaye

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 26: Wisdom Kaye attends the Amiri Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France.

It is never a dull fashion moment when Wisdom Kaye steps out. The 70s-inspired argyle print three-piece suit was a hit!

The Clipse

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Pusha T and Malice attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France.

Virginia’s rap duo, The Clipse, attended the Louis Vuitton show to support for producer Pharrell Williams. The brothers stepped out in their signature streetwear style, coordinating in contrasting plaid prints, and we are obsessed with the look.

French Montana

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 26: French Montana attends the Amiri Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France.

Keeping it cool, French Montana arrived at the Amiri fashion show in a clean and simple look.

Giveon

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Giveon attends the Saint Laurent Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France.

Giveon is giving “I’m FLY in any weather” vibes, rocking a tailored blazer paired with stylish leather pants.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France.

All eyes were on the Carters, who arrived in a full Western ensemble. Adding to the excitement of them attending the show, Pharrell gifted Beyoncé with a Louis Vuitton Speedy bag.

Adekunle Gold

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Adekunle Gold attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France.

Afrobeats artist Adekunle Gold looked amazing at the show. The classic brown suede suit earned a head nod for his stylish appearance.

Anok Yai

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Anok Yai attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France.

We’re absolutely loving the dark blue velvet two-piece suit that model Anok Yai is rocking! The Sudanese beauty will never disappoint us.

Jalen Ramsey

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Jalen Ramsey attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France.

NFL star Jalen Ramsey’s look was *chef’s kiss*. The all-black bomber, paired with statement slacks and topped with blinged-out jewelry, made us do a double take.

Miles Canton

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Miles Caton attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France.

It’s exciting to see Miles Caton making his rounds at Paris Fashion Week. The elevated dandy style choice looked good on him.

James Harden

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: James Harden attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France.

James Harden kept it light with his casual yet stylish look. Even his oversized handbag kicked the look up a few notches.

Pharrell Williams

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Designer Pharrell Williams walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France.

Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton’s Creative Director, closed out the iconic fashion show draped head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton.