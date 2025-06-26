Anna Wintour Exits Vogue While A Black Editor Awaits The Call

After 37 years of ruling Vogue with her signature bob and dark shades, Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour is officially stepping down. Since becoming the HBIC in 1988, her departure marks the end of an era — but a historic beginning may be in our future. It’s no surprise many are left wondering what’s to come next for the iconic publication….but we have a theory.

While the American “fashion bible” searches for Wintour’s replacement, we can’t help but notice the obvious rising presence of Black editors. With this significant shift in Black voices shaping major fashion publications, it’s hard not to get too excited about what could happen next.

We’re gonna come right out and say it — the idea that the new Editor-in-Chief of American Vogue could be Black is not a total shot in the dark. Chioma Nnadi took the seat at British Vogue as head of editorial content back in October 2023, closing a 107-year gap for Black female representation in their top editorial role. She succeeded the magazine’s first-ever Ghanaian male editor, Edward Enninful, who held the position for six years.

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - JULY 28: The Cut's Editor-in-Chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner attends The Cut's How I Get It Done Dinner Presented By Porsche on July 28, 2021 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Cut)

And that’s not all. Editors continuing to lead the charge in Black representation across major editorial positions include Samira Nasr, Editor-in-Chief at Harper’s Bazaar — breaking a 153-year streak; Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Editor-in-Chief at The Cut; Jessica Cruel, Editor-in-Chief at Allure; Nikki Ogunnaike, Editor-in-Chief of Marie Claire; and Kenya Hunt, Editor-in-Chief of Elle UK. You picking up what we’re putting down?

With so many Black editors holding powerful positions, the fashion world is unapologetically evolving — but will Vogue follow suit and embrace the wave in leadership? The grit and creative energy we bring to style and culture feels impossible to ignore, as we continue to lead in trend setting and redefining what influence looks like from the inside out.

That said, Wintour is reportedly set to remain on the team as global chief content officer and global editorial director, overseeing Vanity Fair, GQ, Architectural Digest, and more, per WWD.

While the iconic publication searches for a replacement, we’re keeping our eyes peeled for what's to come next. And let’s just say — Black editors are on the rise.