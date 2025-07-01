Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

Have You Heard of The Tragic Story of Phyllis Hyman, a Beautiful, Soulful Singer Derailed By Her Own Demons?

The soulful singer, known for hits like "Living All Alone and "You Know How to Love Me" died on June 30, 1995, just days before her 46th birthday.

By










Published

Screenshot: YouTube

Born in Philadelphia in 1949, Phyllis Hyman was a beautiful singer with a powerful voice that touched the souls of everyone who was lucky enough to hear it. Whether it was one of her ballads like "Somewhere in My Lifetime" or an uptempo track like "You Know How to Love Me," her voice was undeniably unique and kept audiences wanting more.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?
view video
Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

But despite her talent and beauty, Hyman dealt with demons that would cut her career short. Hyman died tragically of a drug overdose on June 30, 1995, just six days before her 46th birthday. We're looking back at the life and career of the soulful diva who left us way too soon.

A Talented Teenager

Screenshot: YouTube

Phyllis Linda Hyman was born on July 7, 1949, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The oldest of seven siblings, Hyman's father, a barber and her mother, a homemaker relocated to Pittsburgh to raise their family when she was young.

Hyman discovered her talent for singing as a teen, joining the chorus in high school and eventually receiving a music scholarship to college. In 1972, she moved to Miami and began earning money by singing popular music and jazz covers in local clubs.

Making the Band

Screenshot: YouTube

By the mid 1970s, Hyman was ready to take control of her career and formed her own group, PH Factor. Her former bandmate Hiram Bullock remembers her powerful voice, which helped them find success in New York City club scene.

"I don't ever recall an audition where we didn't get the gig," he said in an interview for 'Unsung.' "I never heard anyone sing with such freedom."

Finding Solo Success

Screenshot: YouTube

In 1975, Hyman and her band moved to New York City, and it wasn't long before she found success in the club scene. There, she met Norman Connors, a jazz and R&B producer who also worked with Jean Carne and Angela Bofill. Hyman worked with Connors to record a version of The Stylistics' classic "Betcha By Golly Wow," which would help launch her solo career and land her a deal with Buddah Records.

Singing Jingles

https://www.tiktok.com/@soul_br0ther/video/7384100797111454982

Phyllis Hyman's voice wasn't just heard in night clubs and on the radio. She also sang jingles for popular brands like Sasson Jeans, Clairol and Burger King.

"You Know How to Love Me"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62onld3ZNac

In 1978, Arista Records acquired Buddah Records, which began Hyman's relationship with legendary executive Clive Davis. Davis immediately recognized Hyman's talent and wanted her to have mainstream success. He paired her with Barry Manilow, who produced and arranged her single "Somewhere in My Lifetime." She also worked with James Mtume and Reggie Lucas, who wrote her first Top 15 R&B hit, the uptempo track "You Know How to Love Me."

Finding Love

Screenshot: YouTube

While working as an entertainer on a cruise ship back in 1973, Hyman met Larry Alexander, another performer on the ship. The two got close and developed a personal and professional relationship. Alexander became Hyman's manager and eventually her husband. The two were married from 1977 to 1982. Many who knew Hyman say it was Alexander who introduced her to cocaine to help her deal with the stress of the music business.

A Clash With Clive

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Clive Davis speaks onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Things got tense between Phyllis Hyman and Clive Davis while she was at Arista. Davis had a vision for the soulful singer's career which involved her becoming a well-known popular music star, but Hyman didn't like feeling like she wasn't in control. She also didn't believe she always had the full support of the label executives, who were also working on developing other Black female artists like Dionne Warwick and Aretha Franklin.

"As an artist who had a sense of herself and what she wanted to be, she felt that he was not seeing her vision for who she was, and he, in turn, was seeing her as someone who had potential, but needed the kind of material that would propel her to another level. And she was resistant to that," music journalist David Nathan said in an interview for 'Unsung.'

Starting Over

Screenshot: YouTube

Davis and Hyman's strained relationship hit a new low when in 1984, Arista signed Whitney Houston, and Hyman was dropped from the label. But while things weren't great for Hyman at the label, she didn't like the fact that she wasn't leaving on her own terms, her then-manager, Glenda Gracia told Unsung.

Although her breakup with Arista Records was a low point, it didn't take long for Hyman to find her way to another label. She signed with Philadelphia International Records in 1986, who picked her up believing she had a classic voice that could record standards.

A Sophisticated Lady

Screenshot: YouTube

In 1981, Hyman took her talents to Broadway, where she performed in the show, "Sophisticated Ladies," which was a tribute to the music of composer Duke Ellington. She stayed with the show for two and a half years and earned a Tony nomination for Best Supportive Actress for her role.

"Living All Alone"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-fLcBT0hes

One of Hyman's first hits with her new record label was the sultry 1986 single, "Living All Alone." The lyrics of the song, written by Kenneth Gamble, Dexter Wansel and Cynthina Biggs, had parallels to Hyman's personal life, which is one of the reasons audiences could feel the raw emotion in her voice when she sang.

"Now I live a single life and I find it's another world
I'm not even the same, I'm a different girl
Yesterday I was somebody's baby
Now today I'm a woman on my own." - 'Living All Alone' (1986)

Dealing With Depression

Screenshot: YouTube

When she wasn't on stage, Phyllis Hyman battled mental health issues and used alcohol and drugs to deal with her pain. Hyman's therapist, Dr. Portia Hunt told 'Unsung' that after observing her shift between periods of extreme highs and lows over a period of time, she diagnosed her with bipolar disorder.

In 1986, Dr. Hunt convinced Hyman to enter treatment to help her deal with her reliance on alcohol and cocaine. She came out with a new outlook on life, seeing her sobriety as an opportunity to breathe new life into her music career. But her inability to find

"I think if she had been able to maintain some semblance of a normal home life, I think she could have dealt with the pressures of the business a little better," her sister Jean told Unsung.

A Lonely Life

Screenshot: YouTube

Although she had plenty of success and fame, Phyllis Hyman didn't have much of a personal life. After her divorce from Larry Alexander, she struggled to find luck in love and never married again. Hyman said the demands of her career left her with little time for romance, something, she said made her life very lonely. She continued to struggle with addiction to food, alcohol and cocaine, which lead to a painful cycle of weight gain, depression and financial struggles.

"Being a woman in this industry is very lonely," she said in an interview. "It's rare that you have men hanging around backstage and at parties where you might be, the same way you might have women around the men. There is no such thing as a male groupie, at least not one that I would date. That makes it pretty tough."

A Tragic Passing

Screenshot: YouTube

On the afternoon of June 30, 1995, Hyman's assistant found her unconscious in her New York City apartment, just hours before she was scheduled to perform at the Apollo Theater. According to The New York Times, Hyman overdosed on sleeping pills and was pronounced dead at Roosevelt Hospital at 3:50 p.m., less than a week away from her 45th birthday. Investigators found a note Hyman wrote on the scene, which read, ”I’m tired. I’m tired. Those of you that I love know who you are. May God bless you.”

Loved ones gathered to pay tribute to the woman and the artist they loved at a memorial service held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Manhattan.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

13 Ways Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Will Impact Black Americans

13 Ways Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Will Impact Black Americans

With its hidden provisions and bold attacks to Medicaid and Pell Grant recipients, here's everything you need to know before it's way too late ...
Continue Reading
Story Behind The Shocking Moment That Ruined Rapper Lil Mama's Career

Story Behind The Shocking Moment That Ruined Rapper Lil Mama’s Career

Lil Mama was set to become the next big thing but then this one moment got her blackballed from the industry ...
Continue Reading

Black TikTok Has Theories on Whether Taraji's Daughter in 'Straw' Was Dead the Whole Time

Black TikTok Has Theories on Whether Taraji’s Daughter in ‘Straw’ Was Dead the Whole Time

A very interesting theory about the major plot twist of the film is now being widely dissected and we've just got to discuss it! ...
Continue Reading
The Unbelievable Reasons Jury Deliberations in Diddy Trial Got off to a Rocky Start

The Unbelievable Reasons Jury Deliberations in Diddy Trial Got off to a Rocky Start

So far, the jury has sent five different notes to the judge, suggesting jury deliberation in this case will be tedious and difficult ...
Continue Reading
The Gruesome Truth Behind the Death Of a 7-Year-Old Florida Girl Found Unresponsive in Her Home

The Gruesome Truth Behind the Death Of a 7-Year-Old Florida Girl Found Unresponsive in Her Home

Naikishia L. Williams originally told police her daughter became unresponsive after she was given medication, but quickly, those claims were refuted ...
Continue Reading
Shoplifter’s Viral Escape From Police Breaks The Internet…And A Few Bones Too 

Shoplifter’s Viral Escape From Police Breaks The Internet…And A Few Bones Too 

Bystanders who saw the incident gave a clear play-by-play ...
Continue Reading
Remy Ma Detained After Altercation With Daughter of Man Her Son is Accused of Killing— And it Was All Caught on Camera

Remy Ma Detained After Altercation With Daughter of Man Her Son is Accused of Killing— And it Was All Caught on Camera

Jayson Scott, Remy Ma's son, faces murder charges for his alleged involvement in the 2021 shooting death of Darius Guillebeaux ...
Continue Reading
DDG Says He Wants Another Kid, But the Details Behind It Have the Internet Big Mad

DDG Says He Wants Another Kid, But the Details Behind It Have the Internet Big Mad

In a now viral clip, the popular streamer was caught expressing his desire to have another child, but his method has the internet in a tizzy! ...
Continue Reading
Mike Tyson Wants to Talk to Trump About What??

Mike Tyson Wants to Talk to Trump About What??

The former heavyweight champion wants President Trump to make the changes to some current laws that the Biden administration did not ...
Continue Reading
Why a Lot of Black Folks Aren't Feeling Michelle Obama's Post-White House Era

Why a Lot of Black Folks Aren’t Feeling Michelle Obama’s Post-White House Era

After her podcast with her brother launched in March, some dedicated fans say silence is golden ...
Continue Reading
Chris Brown Wants This... To Stop Right Now!

Chris Brown Wants This… To Stop Right Now!

Conversations about where Brown stands amongst the R&B space specifically, were renewed recently but it doesn't seem like he's here for it ...
Continue Reading
Huge New Development in Case of Black Daycare Owner Who Shot Husband After Discovering Abuse

Huge New Development in Case of Black Daycare Owner Who Shot Husband After Discovering Abuse

Supporters say Daycare Owner shouldn't have spent a single day behind bars ...
Continue Reading
Plot Twist: MAGA Drags Ex-Rep. Jamaal Bowman for N-Word Claims And They Are ... Right

Plot Twist: MAGA Drags Ex-Rep. Jamaal Bowman for N-Word Claims And They Are … Right

Past studies have noted a link between racism and health concerns for Black Americans, but there's no evidence to directly back up Bowman's claims ...
Continue Reading
Photo: Getty Images Paras Griffinfor Idol Roc; Win McNamee

Why Nelly Needs to Finally Admit the Real Reason He Performed For Trump

Nelly is still defending his decision to perform at President Donald Trump's inauguration, when he should just own up to it ...
Continue Reading
Black TikToker Who Sprayed Bug Killer on Walmart Food Learns His Fate

Black TikToker Who Sprayed Bug Killer on Walmart Food Learns His Fate

Wolfie Kahletti pleaded guilty in April, and now, he's officially been sentenced for his December crimes ...
Continue Reading
Three Friends Were Headed To A Beyoncé Concert, But One Dies On the Way. Guess What The Other Two Did Next?

Three Friends Were Headed To A Beyoncé Concert, But One Dies On the Way. Guess What The Other Two Did Next?

A group of friends who experienced tragedy on their way to a Cowboy Carter show have sparked a viral debate about what would keep fans from seeing Queen Bey ...
Continue Reading
This White Singer Sang This Chaka Khan Iconic Hit and Black Internet Lost Its Mind

This White Singer Sang This Chaka Khan Iconic Hit and Black Internet Lost Its Mind

Once Hayley Williams' clip began to make the rounds on social media, a lot of Black folks had a myriad of reactions! Let's get into it ...
Continue Reading
Will Smith Just Brought Up the Chris Rock Oscars Slap And He Doesn't Seem Sorry ...Anymore

Will Smith Just Brought Up the Chris Rock Oscars Slap And He Doesn’t Seem Sorry …Anymore

It looks like the "Fresh Prince" star is feeling a bit differently about it than before and we've got the tea to prove it! ...
Continue Reading
Angela Bassett arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Photo: Getty Images Chris Delmas / AFP

8 Black Actors Who Got Their Start in August Wilson Plays

Some of our greatest actors have appeared in the prolific playwright's shows on and Off Broadway ...
Continue Reading
Many Believe This Prophecy That Predicts the Return of Christ Is Coming True ...Thanks Trump ...

Many Believe This Prophecy That Predicts the Return of Christ Is Coming True …Thanks Trump …

Whether you're religious or not, we know the stories of Sodom and Gomorrah and Noah's Ark, but how about the one predicting Jesus' return? ...
Continue Reading

More From The Root