Porsha Williams, Ex-Husband Simon Guobadia Get Super Messy With Each Other in New Interviews

Just when you thought the drama between "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams and her ex-husband Simon Guobadia had calmed down, think again! Both parties are apparently now finally speaking out after their divorce and they're not mincing words!

Speaking in a new cover interview for PEOPLE, Williams talked at length about the things that led up to their divorce, specifically saying that complications with his legal status was the jump off point for their eventual dissolution. After some tough conversations, in which Guobadia allegedly didn't listen to the advice she was giving him, things started to become rocky for the two.

Things came to a head on Valentine's Day 2024, when the couple hit a "point of no return" as Williams described it. She would go on to file for divorce a little over a week later.

Explaining their relationship breakdown, the "RHOA" star said: "There were some old habits, some desires he wanted to accomplish outside of family. And I think that he possibly chose those things over me. That part took over in the end. I don't know that person."

She went on to say that there were “big factors that really, really hurt in the divorce. I loved him so much because I trusted him, and I felt safe with him, and that's what I lost. I couldn't trust him."

Meanwhile, in a new interview with Page Six on Thursday (June 26), Guobadia had a bit more ill feelings towards his ex-wife, saying flat out that he "regrets" ever marrying her and felt his relationship was a "coup."

Speaking to his divorce specifically, Guobadia explained that he was "totally blindsided" by her filing and after not being able to reach her or her family members, he sent her a text which read: "This was a $5 million rehab project that I took on."

He further told Page Six: "She never shared her concerns or issues with me before filing for divorce. If you’re married…you discuss issues and say, ‘Hey, if this does not change or something does not happen, this is what might come of it.'"

Guobadia also went on to say that he felt targeted from the jump for his financial success.

“I think I was targeted. I was targeted from day one for financial reasons. When I filed for divorce from my previous ex-wife [‘RHOA’ cast member Falynn Guobadia, Williams] was in my DM praying for me," he revealed. "I think I was in a vulnerable position at that time, and I entertained it. So it just kind of snowballed from there. Getting engaged [to Williams] in 30 days … who does that? I was out of my goddamn mind to have done that. Of course, I’m paying dearly for it.”

And by paying, he means that literally as he's responsible for paying $40,000 a month in alimony as well as paying for all the mortgage and expenses for the house they had together in Atlanta for the next 36 months as Williams continues to live there.

As we previously told you, back in February, Guobadia was reportedly detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and spent four months in its detention facility before being sent to Nigeria. But it doesn't look like Williams' words are dampening his spirits as his latest Instagram posts show him in Dubai living his best life.