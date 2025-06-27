NBA Star Dillon Brooks Is Getting Another Restraining Order Against His White Baby Mama, Here’s the Tea

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 02: Dillon Brooks #9 of the Houston Rockets warms up before their game against the Golden State Warriors in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 02, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NBA star Dillon Brooks is back in the headlines, only this time it has nothing to do with his basketball career. Instead, it has to do with the ongoing drama between him and his ex-girlfriend Heather Andrews and believe us, the tea is hot!

According to new court documents filed on Wednesday, Brooks is apparently seeking a yet another restraining order against Andrews, a white woman, with whom he shares two children. This new order appears to be a continuation of the one he received back in November 2024, that was set to expire at the end of this mont.

His reasoning for this order stems from alleged “emotionally abusive” text messages and other threats he received from her over the course of their relationship, per TMZ. For context, the two met back in Las Vegas in 2018. Andrews would later become pregnant with their first child not too long after that and that’s allegedly when harassment began.

Specifically, Brooks submitted evidence of Andrews threatening to cut off his fingers so he could never play basketball again and explaining that she now understands “why people are racist.” Brooks also claimed that Andrews threatened to have somebody come and hurt his mother as well. What’s more is that the former Memphis Grizzlies player also alleged that Andrews vandalized his home back in 2022, writing “you suck b*tch” on his outdoor fireplace and other insults.

Additionally, per Daily Mail, Brooks alleged that Andrews hacked a co-parenting app that they used for communications for their children and sent herself a ‘criminal threat’ message that looked to come from him.

“Yo you’re out your mind messaging me. I told you Mirna [Habib, Brooks current girlfriend] and I have a relationship. I don’t give f*ck about Mila and Luna or woulda been message you about this stuff,” the message read. “If you keep emailing or text it’s going to be problems. I’ll send someone to your crib to do something there will be no mom left. Mirna not scared she got the right people to come and f*ck you up.”

The relationship between the former couple has been strained for months now, thanks to alleged maltreatment from both parties. Andrews herself received a temporary restraining order against the Houston Rockets player just a year ago. In her filing, she claimed that the story was reversed in that it was Brooks who harassed and threatened her.