Jasmine Crockett Says What We’ve All Been Thinking About Melania Trump’s U.S. Citizenship

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett walks onstage during the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images), U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the opening night of "Les Misérables" at The Kennedy Center on June 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

In the midst of President Donald Trump's continuous attacks on immigration and those with visa and green card status, Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett fired at First Lady Melania Trump, whose visa history has raised questions over the past decades. Now, the congresswoman is saying exactly what many Americans are thinking...

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday (June 26), Crockett brought up the first lady's visa status. According to her, Melania was given special treatment, which is the only reason she's here in the U.S. today.

"The first lady, a model -- and when I say model I'm not talking about Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford or Naomi Campbell-level -- applied for and was given an EB1 visa,"' Crockett said during the meeting. An EB1 visa, otherwise known as an "Einstein visa," is typically reserved for the best and the brightest migrants.

The fiery Texan told the committee Melania doesn't fit the description.

"You're supposed to have some sort of significant achievement, like being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize or a Pulitzer, being an Olympic medalist or having other sustained extraordinary abilities and success in sciences, arts, education, business or athletics," she explained. "Last time I checked the first lady had none of those accolades under her belt."

Melania began applying for her visa in 2000, according to BBC News. At the time, she was only dating then-billionaire playboy Trump. One year later, she became one of just five people from Slovenia-- her home country-- to be awarded the visa that year, according to the Washington Post. She became a naturalized citizen in 2006, before helping her parents become citizens during Trump's first term.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrWdJLhIufY

Of course, this sparked questions about what shady strings were pulled to get then Melania Knauss on the very exclusive list of EB1 visa recipients. "It doesn't take an Einstein to see that the math ain't mathin' here," Crockett continued to the committee.

The congresswoman's remarks come as Trump continues his deportation mandate, which has so far resulted in the forceful detainment of university students, activists, cancer patients and even U.S. citizens, as we previously reported.

If you let Crockett tell it, the Trump administration and their supporters have a "lack of integrity" when it comes to favoritism-- as evident by Melania's Einstein visa. "Integrity is not revoking visas based on social media posts that hurt somebody's little feelings, because kids decided they wanted to go after Trump or this administration," she said. "We have a thing called free speech in this country."

Interestingly enough, some folks tried their best to defend Melania. Vice President for Economic and Social Policy Studies Alex Nowrasteh said during the meeting, "Not everybody could marry Donald Trump, and I think that's quite an achievement. So I think she deserves credit for that. Nobody up here could have done it.”

Crockett jokingly added, "You sure are right. I couldn’t have done it." She went on to describe how awarding visas not only to the great intellectuals of the international world but also to targeted victims of abuse and doctors and home care providers have greater benefits to the nation, which goes against Trump's deportation plans.