Taylor and Chad in High School Musical

The love story we never truly got to see, Chad (Corbin Bleu) and Taylor (Monique Coleman) in High School Musical (2206). In the movie series, the two are seen together from time to time, sharing a few hugs, and a pro posal, but there were never separate scenes with them coming together as a couple. Although we didn’t get the ending we wanted in the movies, it’s so sweet that they’re still great friends today.

