I don’t know who needs to hear this, but it’s officially Abbott Elementary season. And if you needed further proof, allow the show’s recent wins at the Hollywood Critics Association and the Black Reel Awards over the weekend to serve as examples.

The Quinta Brunson-created and led comedy walked away with four trophies: Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy (Quinta Brunson, “Pilot”), Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy (Janelle James), Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy (Quinta Brunson), and Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy (Abbott Elementary), per The Hollywood Reporter.

Brunson was also honored with the TV Breakout Star Award.

“Abbottt Elementary won big. Quinta was up there at least three times and Janelle won Best Supporting [Actress],” Ralph posted in a video to Instagram the day after the awards. “It was a fabulous/wonderful night. And for all the awards we got, I’ll just reiterate: you made the right choice.”

Additionally, per Deadline, over at the Black Reel Awards, the popular ABC series took home a whopping seven awards with Brunson herself taking home trophies in the categories of Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary and Outstanding Guest Actress for A Black Lady Sketch Show. Tyler James Williams and Janelle James won for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively. Oscar-winning director Matthew Cherry and Orlando Jones were also recognized for Outstanding Directing, Comedy Series and Outstanding Guest Actor, Comedy Series, respectively.

Other people and projects that won at the HCA Awards include Celebrity Family Feud, RuPaul’s Drag Race, We Need to Talk About Cosby, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and Giancarlo Esposito.

More winners from the Black Reel Awards include: Donald Glover, Bel-Air, Sterling K. Brown, Zendaya, Wood Harris, Susan Kelechi Watson, Colman Domingo, Sanaa Lathan, The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray, Samuel L. Jackson, Wunmi Mosaku, Glynn Turman, Moses Ingram, We Need to Talk About Cosby, A Black Lady Sketch Show and Insecure.

Season two of Abbott Elementary premieres Wednesday, Sep. 21 at 9p.m.ET only on ABC. The entire first season is available to stream now on Hulu.