A Different World

If ever TV needed a vibrant celebration of HBCU life, the time is now. While that is happening on All American: Homecoming, comedies are always able to tell stories that dramas can’t, because viewers are disarmed by the humor. This is the easiest one to reboot, as you just need a couple of original cast members to lead a new crop of Hillman students. There’s one caveat, Whitley and Dwayne must still be together. Even if they’re not on the show, they should be off living happily ever after.