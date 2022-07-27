Cinderella

Palmer became the first African-American actress to play Cinderella on Broadway in September 2014. In an interview with Essence, she revealed that she always wanted a role like Cinderella, “I waited my entire life for a moment like that. I hate saying it was a huge deal that I was the first African-American to ever be a part of this musical. It’s great, but I also want people to feel like it’s crazy, because it shouldn’t always be this way. But I loved that my little brother and sister got to watch this show and actually see a diverse world just like the one around them.”