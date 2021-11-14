If you happen to be an adult Disney fan like myself, you’ll be jumping for joy at this next news bite. Behold, one of our favorite animated beauties is getting her own series. ‘Tiana,” a new spinoff of the ‘Princess and The Frog’ film will make its debut as a “new longform musical series,” joining an all new cohort of content being tested by the company. Last year via Twitter, Disney announced the upcoming roll out of their first original animated series, including ‘Tiana’, ‘Zootopia,’ and ‘Moana.”

On Friday, November 12th, the company celebrated Disney Plus Day, which marked the two year anniversary of the streaming service. Along with a temporarily discounted sign up cost of $2, the company also debuted concept art for ‘Tiana,’ and revealed the show’s director to be Canadian screenwriter and director, Stella Meghie.

Meghie, who is known for her first feature film, ‘Jean of the Jonses,’ and her most recent debut, ‘The Photograph,’ has quickly become one of the most highly sought after storytellers for Black film and television. This will be her first animated project. Meghie’s involvement is also a part of a larger plan for Disney to hire more non- animation based filmmakers, as well as to boost their diversity and inclusion efforts.

With the original ‘Princess and The Frog’ film having been released over twelve years ago, fans are excited to see just where Tiana’s story will lead. Our first look at the concept art shows the princess running aboard a ship toting a suitcase. Disney has alluded to a “grand adventure” that will follow the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia through her travels, but the bursts of color shown in the puddle behind her, remind us all that her New Orleanian roots aren’t far behind.

‘Tiana’ will debut in 2023 on Disney Plus.