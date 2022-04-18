If you’re a fan of new Disney+ iteration of The Proud Family, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, then boy, do I have good news for you!

On Monday, it was revealed that the popular cartoon would be coming back for a second season, according to Deadline. Production has already started as the first season is set to wrap on Wednesday, April 20. Featured guests for the new season include Anthony Anderson, Chance the Rapper, Courtney B. Vance, Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas, Gabrielle Union, Holly Robinson Peete, Jane Lynch, Lana Mendoza, Laurie Hernandez, Leslie Odom Jr., Normani, Maury Povich, and Storm Reid.

Created by Bruce Smith and executive produced by Ralph Farquhar, the series centers around Penny Proud (voiced by Kyla Pratt) and her rambunctious family and friends including her father and mother Oscar and Trudy, twin baby siblings BeBe and CeCe, grandmother Suga Mama and poodle Puff. Joining along in their adventures are Penny’s best friends Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer. (Umm, I know I’m not the only curious as to what Sticky is up to. Hopefully they’ll address that in the second season because OG watchers like me have questions.)

Though I’m not really one for reboots, I’ve gotta say some of these Disney series reboots have been pretty good. As a kid who grew up watching That’s So Raven religiously, I was pleasantly surprised by how good Raven’s Home was. Between Raven-Symone’s undeniable charisma and the comedic talent of her “kids,” Booker and Nia (played by Isaac Ryan Brown and Navia Robinson), the sitcom plays up on the nostalgia while also breathing new life into a classic show.

Given the fact that most shows get better over time, I have no doubt the second season of The Proud Family will continue to gain more and more fans.

Season 1 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is available to stream now on Disney+.